Three years ago, teachers from Carey Park Primary School got together to find a way to incorporate their school's rich Noongar heritage into the relatively new architecture.
Now that plan has come to fruition.
The community gathered on Friday as the school to unveiled their new Bonar Bardip mural. Painted over months, it tells the story of the six Noongar seasons.
"The word Bonar means seasons, and the word Bardip means telling stories," Noongar language teacher Charmaine Councillor said.
"Noongar people used these seasons like time. They knew when it going to be hot, cold, windy or raining. They knew what time to go out and pick certain fruits and berries, or when to hunt certain animals."
Currently we're at the end of Boonaroo, the hottest part of the year where fish are fat and abundant in the shallow waters. April 1 will roughly mark the start of Djiran, when the hot weather breaks.
The first rains of Mookaroo, around June, mean it's time to move inland. The fish spawn, the trees bloom, and the crows are quiet as they pair up for mating season.
Heavy rains fill the waterholes in Djilba, and the magpies swoop to protect their nests.
The bloom of wildflowers marks the start of Kambarang, the second spring. Snakes and lizards come out of hibernation, and young birds start singing. The bloom of the Moojar - Australian Christmas Tree - means the heat of Birak is on the way.
Each of the seasons is represented on a panel of the mural, which stretches the length of the school's main building. The flowing story is the brainchild of lead artist Basil Hart. His children and grandchildren all went to school at Carey Park.
He, along with Tahlia Bennell, Glen Garlett, and Bianca Hart created the mural which shows through picture and symbols how the Noongar people moved around the land, and found food through the year.
They were brought together by Investing In Our Youth project coordinator Gaia Boranga, and Bunbury Regional Art Gallery's Noongar art Coordinator Karen Morgan.
It was all done in secret from the students - 18 per cent of which are from a Noongar background. They all got their first glimpse on Friday as the covers were removed.
"It's just so wonderful. I can't wait to walk back into school and have it all uncovered now," Principal Kelly Dillon said.
"Now we want to use the art. We'll take the kids out and show them the season we're in now, and learn the symbols, which relate to the flora and fauna of the seasons.
"It was to bring in the culture, but it's there to teach the kids the culture as well. That was the theory behind it."
