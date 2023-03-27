Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Carey Park Primary School unveils Bonar Bardip mural

By Edward Scown
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hart foundation: Bianca and Basil Hart, and Valarie Ugle were at the core of the Bonar Bardip mural project. Picture by Edward Scown.

Three years ago, teachers from Carey Park Primary School got together to find a way to incorporate their school's rich Noongar heritage into the relatively new architecture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.