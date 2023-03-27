Great Gable might be Bunbury's biggest cultural export. The four cricketers formed a band a decade ago now, and we've rarely seen them since.
One half of the band did return home over the weekend for two quiet little acoustic shows in the back shed at Cuprum Distillery. That gave us the perfect excuse to catch up with frontman Alex Whiteman.
"The guy that owns it, Rory [Binnie], I grew up playing cricket with him.
"It's a really intimate little place, and people really like that. You genuinely get to chat to people."
Whiteman and Gable guitarist Matt Preen have been touring the country with their acoustic show, playing - as Whiteman put it - "More chilled out versions" of their biggest songs. The pair spent most of February in the eastern states, a tour leg Whiteman said reminded him of the very early days of Great Gable.
"Me and Preeny haven't played acoustic gigs in years. We used to play the Old Coast Road Brewery and stuff like that when we were first jamming. You'd play three hours for a parmy and chips or something.
"You don't really lose it. They feel really nice to play, and I've been so stoked with them. That's why we plan on keeping on doing them. It's a good way to meet people who want to listen to your music."
The few dozen spots available on Sunday night mostly went to family friends Whiteman hasn't had the chance to see for a while. Between touring the New Zealand, and the acoustic shows over east, he was glad to be back home.
"We're lucky that we have New Zealand as a place to go to. Not many bands in Australia can say they can go to New Zealand and sell out shows, and have a fan base there. I don't know really how we managed to pull it off.
"As much of a bugger Spotify can be with not paying artists like it used to, it's also great. You can see exactly where you should go on tour."
While modern times might make it easier to know where to tour, Whiteman said there's a hangover from COVID which makes the process a lot more stressful than it used to be.
"Everything's just so much more expensive, and people are tending to wait a lot longer to buy tickets.
"We used to just slap sold out on things, because people would buy quick. But we've found with everyone we talk to it's like, a week out you've still got 200, 300 tickets to sell. Then two days before, you've sold them and you're like, what was I worrying about?
"That's just the way of the world now. People are hanging on to their money a bit more at the moment."
Between the stress of live shows, the band found time to record their latest single, Pumpernickel. In a "more off the cuff" studio session, the boys have pumped out a new EP, which is set for release some time in June.
It was all done, as with most of their music these days, in Matt Corby's east coast studio. Even after having worked with the six-times platinum ARIA winner for years, Whiteman still gets star struck even talking about him.
"Before we knew him, me and Preeny thought he was the bees knees. We went to every one of his gigs he played in Perth.
"I can't believe we know the guy, like, we're friends with him and he's let us into his life full on. Like, in his house. It's incredible man, after looking at him like he was the the best thing in the world.
"He's a good fella. Doesn't that make it so much better when you find out they're nice people? It's cool when that works out, because it doesn't always."
Now very much elder statesmen of the WA indie scene, Great Gable are now starting to become to other artists what Matt Corby was to them. On a recent tour they were supported by Perth rising stars Dice.
"Tom [King] the guitarist and Ben [Hodge] the singer went to high school together, and they'd be like 'oh man we used to sneak out of class and listen to Gable'. Hearing that you're just like, I'm glad I brought something to the table."
While he might be out meeting his heroes and living every artists dream, Whiteman is as down-to-earth as ever. He confused my call with one of a pushy Gumtree buyer, asking about his girlfriend's bike.
"This guy's interested. He messaged me and he's just like 'I'm five foot eight. Do you reckon I'll fit?'
"Like, mate, do you want me to get a measuring tape out?"
Great Gable are coming back to Bunbury on August 21 to support The Cat Empire at Bunbury Trotting Club.
