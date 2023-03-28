Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

No Party for heartfelt WA artist Angie Colman

By Edward Scown
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angie Colman is returning to a more bouncy sound with her latest single, No Party. Picture supplied.
Angie Colman is returning to a more bouncy sound with her latest single, No Party. Picture supplied.

One of WA's top female musical talents has come out of hibernation with an absolute bop of a new single.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.