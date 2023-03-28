One of WA's top female musical talents has come out of hibernation with an absolute bop of a new single.
Angie Colman dropped No Party on Friday, her first release since the slow and melodic Who Are You After Me graced our ears more than nine months ago.
Long time fans will remember songs like Cigarette Talk from the more upbeat pre-COVID Angie. No Party marks a big return to that sound which, judging by the thousands of Spotify streams in its first weekend, her fans are loving.
"When I originally wrote it, it was it was kind of sad. Then took it to the band, and as soon as you bring anything to a band, I feel like it brings up the mood a little bit," Colman said.
"It just ended up being this pop song, like a super upbeat pop tune, and I was like, if that's what the song wants, that's what it's getting."
Don't be fooled by the bouncy riffs though. The lyrics are drawn from what was a very rough year for the young songwriter.
"I'd been sort of kicked out of my house, Then I'd lost my job through COVID, and I was in a new house with people I didn't know very well.
"It was just like a real shocker time mental health wise for me to be honest."
And she is as honest as ever. The central theme, she said, is that as all of this unfolded around her 24th birthday, she felt unworthy of celebration, even with her closest friends. Instead she spent the time writing and playing live.
"I think that there's a real therapy in writing sad of music, and probably still, that's how I get a lot of my emotions out. But you don't always want to release something super sad."
Another factor in the break, and not one many fans would consider, was money.
It can cost more than $2000 to get a song recorded and mixed to a professional standard. If you want to rehearse the song before recording, there's another $100 at least for rehearsal space hire each time. For a young up-and-coming artist, that's a lot at the best of times.
"Then there's artwork, you've got to pay for photos, you got to pay for a music video... I think it's more so trying to find the resources and the time to get five people together and create something amazing."
That struggle is what led her to take fan favourite Cigarette Talk off of streaming platforms.
"I feel like the production wasn't good enough for where I wanted to be. It's not that I don't like the song or whatever, It was just done in my friend's studio years and years ago."
"I've still got the original tracking and everything, so I could probably just mix it again. Maybe do some better guitar work."
She has been fortunate in some ways over the past year. Colman has played more than 100 shows, all while finishing a degree in Journalism. Between all the personal life dramas, work and uni, she said she's more than ready for a break, but she wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's the ultimate life.
"I'm exhausted. But it is also exactly what I've wanted to do my entire life."
All that time on stage would seem to contradict the heavily introverted theme of the new song - a fact Colman is fully aware of. She said that, as a natural performer, it might have been the best thing for her mental health at the time.
"It comes down to just being a natural desire to share my story and share what goes on in my world. And I think that on the stage is the best way to do that, because you're literally there sharing it with people. It's an experience that you're having together.
"Having a massive crowd of people cheer for you is such an ego boost. It sounds terrible, but as someone who struggles with self confidence, having people receptive to that in real time is, I guess, a real display of people accepting you."
Like many of her WA compatriots, Colman has been playing massive shows in the eastern states post-COVID. She said that time bolstered the connections in what was already a very tight-knit Perth music community.
"I put out a song and everyone's around it. Someone else posts a song, and we all posting about it and we're all supporting them. We're all going to each other's gigs and stuff.
"I reckon through COVID that was just exacerbated. We only had each other to support and now there's just this culture of like friendship and camaraderie.
"It's the best, I just love it."
The new single, No Party, is being launched in Mandurah on March 31, before she again heads east to support Melody Pool.
Colman will be back on April 22 for a show in a secret Bunbury location, before heading to Clancy's in Busselton on the 23rd.
