No bamboozle on April fools art display

Experience the energy and beauty of dance as West Australian Ballet bring a world-class gala performance to Bunbury, set to thrill the whole family for one show only. Featuring a sensational showcase of classical and contemporary ballets, see excerpts from your State Ballet Company's much anticipated and uniquely Western Australian adaptation of Swan lake, the ethereal and emotional five-star reviewed Goldberg Variations, the intriguing duet that is Galatea and Pygmalion and selected favourites from West Australian Ballet's most loved works. Further information and tickets are available through the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre's website and box office.

