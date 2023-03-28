No bamboozle on April fools art display

Ballet Gala
March 31
Experience the energy and beauty of dance as West Australian Ballet bring a world-class gala performance to Bunbury, set to thrill the whole family for one show only. Featuring a sensational showcase of classical and contemporary ballets, see excerpts from your State Ballet Company's much anticipated and uniquely Western Australian adaptation of Swan lake, the ethereal and emotional five-star reviewed Goldberg Variations, the intriguing duet that is Galatea and Pygmalion and selected favourites from West Australian Ballet's most loved works. Further information and tickets are available through the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre's website and box office.
Brunch @ BRAG
April 1
As part of the massive Bunbury Biennale event, you're invited to the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery for brunch. They'll be celebrating the newest exhibitions showcasing a variety of media including painting, sculpture, digital, and more, all from contemporary West Australian artists, to internationally renowned artists.
Art on the water
April 1
Following the Bunbury Biennale opening Brunch event held at BRAG, jump on the complimentary bus to the Dolphin Discovery Centre and board the Eco Cruise boat with Erin Coates. She'll be taking you through her recent work related to dolphins, which has been exhibited with the Biennale of Sydney and at Goolugatup Heathcote. These creative speculations are informed by marine biology, historical research and the artist's experiences free-diving in the Derbal Yerrigan / Swan River. Bookings can be made through Eventbrite.
Curator talk
April 1
A visceral protest against the logging of old growth forests in the South West of Western Australia, the 1976 'Bunbury woodchip bombing' is little-known outside WA, yet it was labelled one of the first acts of eco terrorism in Australia. Curated by Dr. Amanda Gardiner, It Woke the Town Up combines new research, ephemera, media, and imagery to present an interdisciplinary exploration of this pivotal historic event.
Picnic at the port
April 1
Southern Ports is throwing the gates open on Saturday for a behind the scenes community event. Picnic at the Port will offer a backstage experience of an operational port. Bring a chair or blanket, pack a picnic, and enjoy live entertainment, boat tours, sand sculptures, circus acts and workshops, children's activities, stalls and food trucks.
Bush Poets
April 3
Join the Bunbury Bush Poets & Yarn Spinners at the Parade Hotel for their monthly meet. The art of bush poetry and yarn spinning is all about entertaining. It's about telling a story and delivering the lines with just the right amount of humour, passion or feeling and a touch of the theatrical.
