Bunbury Mail
Meth checkpoints put to parliament

Updated March 29 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Police could be given expanded search powers at WA airports under proposed legislation.
WA Police will be given expanded powers to combat drug traffickers who bring illicit drugs into the community, thanks to tough new legislation to be introduced by the state government.

