WA Police will be given expanded powers to combat drug traffickers who bring illicit drugs into the community, thanks to tough new legislation to be introduced by the state government.
The proposed amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act will create 22 permanent search areas around airports, ports, road and rail border crossings into WA.
Under the new law, police will be able to conduct high-visibility searches using electronic wands and drug detection dogs. The proposed powers can only be used in public places, and some exemptions will apply, such as for people engaging in certain activities.
Police minister Paul Papalia said the new powers would help replicate the significant drop in methamphetamine consumption that occurred in WA during the peak of the pandemic. During this time, wastewater analysis showed a 51% drop in meth use in the Perth metro area, a 73% decrease in Albany, and a 65% decrease in Geraldton.
"What we are effectively doing is creating a hard meth border," he said.
"These new border search areas will work in conjunction with our new anti-consorting laws and Firearm Prohibition Orders to make Western Australia the most inhospitable place on the planet to import and peddle illicit drugs."
The proposed legislation will include checks and balances to prevent the misuse of the new powers, including oversight by the Corruption and Crime Commission.
"The proposed laws are another new tool in the toolbox designed to target traffickers who seek to bring illegal and dangerous drugs into Western Australia," WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said.
"Police officers will use all legislative options and a range of capabilities to stop these drugs entering our community and to bring the criminals behind these importations to justice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.