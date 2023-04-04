Bunbury Mail
Celebrations for Bibbulmun Track anniversary

By Edward Scown
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
Hikers have enjoyed picturesque nature scenes like this one in Beedelup for 25 years. Picture supplied.
Since opening in 1998, the Bibbulmun Track has drawn thousands from WA and around the world to explore the diverse environments of the south west.

