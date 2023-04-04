Since opening in 1998, the Bibbulmun Track has drawn thousands from WA and around the world to explore the diverse environments of the south west.
For many it leaves an impression which keeps them coming back. Steve Sertis is one of those walkers.
He stumbled across the track in the nineties while deep in the throes of wanderlust, and was immediately taken by it. He volunteered for The Bibbulmun Track Foundation in 1997, and he's been guiding people through it ever since.
"I started doing a few walks around the traps, and I came across a sign that said Perth one way, and Walpole the other. It was a walking track, and it was called the Bibbulmun Track. That's how I found out about it," Mr Sertis said.
He's leading a group of a dozen along the whole trail - from Kalamunda to Albany - staring in July to celebrate the anniversary. He expects hundreds to join them for stages Forrest Gump style as they make their way down the track.
"We're keen to fill up the sections and get as many people involved.
"We're also inviting anyone who's a fan of the track to join us at Donnelly River for the halfway party. We're spending a whole weekend there."
The three month celebration will lead them through forests, along beaches, and across rivers. Mr Sertis said the 1000km trail has so many unique sections, it's hard to pick a favourite.
"People ask what's my favourite bit, I don't have one. There's so many different areas, and they're good for different reasons.
"The Jarrah forest, some people think its boring because it's a lot of the same, but if you look deep into it you'll see there's all sorts of things going on. It's probably the most biodiverse. Especially in the spring, it just comes alive with flowers.
"Every time you walk through you'll see something different."
For those looking for more of a physical challenge, the stretch from Peaceful Bay to Denmark is up there with the toughest. The soft sand dunes and canoe crossing make the relatively short section a long grind.
"I don't particularly like walking in sand dunes, but it adds some variety," Mr Sertis said.
It's the toughest parts, Mr Sertis said, that are the most special. Many of the areas he trail goes through can't be accessed at all by car. The only way to see the natural beauty of many parts of the south coast is to walk the track.
As part of the celebration, school groups from the many small towns dotted along the track have been invited to accompany the hikers on the last leg into their towns.
Everyone is invited to join in, but Mr Sertis said there are some mistakes even seasoned hikers make that can ruin the experience.
Simple things like bringing your own toilet paper, an inflatable pillow, and a sleeping mat can make or break the trek.
"If you don't have that, you're going to have a cold night. If you don't get a good night's sleep, the next day's not going to be much fun."
If you want to get involved, either as a walker, a volunteer, or maybe you just wat to join the halfway party at Donnelly River, head to bibbulmuntrack.org.au.
