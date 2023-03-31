It's harder than ever to get a driver's license. Learners have to complete 50 hours of driving before sitting their practical test - double the hours needed 10 years ago.
The ever increasing requirements can make it especially hard for vulnerable young people who don't have the resources to build up those log book hours. Not having a license can not only keep them off the road, but out of employment, and restrict them from basic things which they need identification for.
With funding from the South West Development Commission and Department of Justice, the End to End Young Driver Training program delivered by Investing In Our Youth has put 184 local youths on their way to getting their license.
The program supports 16 to 25-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds with free mentorship and supervised driving practice - often taught by volunteers. Beginning as a pilot program in 2019, it has smashed through its target number of participants with six months to go.
"The flow on effect is that young people have access to employment and education. They're able to access mental health services and support their families independently," Program Manager Semara Murphy said.
Many of the young people who are referred to the program have been in trouble with police - often through driving offences.
"Of the 184 young people who have been enrolled to date, 157 have been identified as at risk, or already engaged with the justice system," Ms Murphy said.
"We find that all of the young people so far who have obtained a license and who have interacted with juvenile justice teams, or who have been in court or incarcerated previously stay out of the justice system.
"We haven't had a young person who has previously been picked up for driving offences re-engage with police since obtaining that license.
22-year-old Jayden Bascombe recently completed the program, and said as well as making him the envy of his mates, having a license has helped him stay out of trouble.
"I haven't even been pulled over once," he said.
The program goes further than just the driving. Ms Murphy said setbacks in a young persons life can make the licensing process take much longer than the planned 12 months. As such, the program has helped young rough sleepers into accommodation, helped them apply for Medicare cards, Centrelink payments, and courses at TAFE or the PCYC.
"Our role in supporting participants goes far beyond paying for driving lessons," Ms Murphy said.
Minister for Regional Development Don Punch threw his support behind the program, saying it's especially important for young people trying to get into employment, who may be held back by licensing requirements.
"Over the years the government has increased the requirements in terms of driver experience as part of getting a driver's license. We know that's made it difficult for particularly vulnerable young people.
"Programs like this, which the government has been supporting since 2019, have really been to step in and help those young people get their license because we know it leads to better job opportunities, and training access. All sorts of benefits flow on from having a license."
