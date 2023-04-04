Along with the star studded Groovin the Moo lineup touring with the festival later this month, a host of act exclusive to the Bunbury show has been announced.
Kojunup farm boys turned indie sensation Old Mervs will join South Summit, Margaret River's Kiera Jas, and Triple J Unearthed winners Fool Nelson at the south west's biggest day out.
Rising stars Dear Sunday will return to Bunbury in May after supporting Sydney pop product Boo Seeka at Froth over the weekend.
They'll be hitting the Mootown Stage along with a smorgasbord of WA DJ's and rappers, including girlpower duo 2spicii, Bad Habits, and Anesu bringing some African funk to the mix.
