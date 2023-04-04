The South West Slammers opened their 2023 NBL1 West campaign with one of the toughest tour legs on the calendar on Saturday night, as the young squad made the 591km trip to Geraldton to take on the Buccaneers.
The hard trip, it seems, made for a hard game as the Slammers went down by 61 points - one of the biggest margins in NBL1 West history.
Geraldton's Malik Meunier opened proceedings with a three-pointer just nine seconds into the game, setting the tone for the punishing opening round to come for the Slammers.
There was some early defiance, as good awareness from Buay Tuach resulted in a steal, but he missed a two-point jumper to level the scores. Manyiel Wugol dropped 11 points in the first quarter, but couldn't sink many after that.
The Buccs went on an 11 point run, and their lead ballooned out to 19 points at the end of the first quarter. Geraldton's rebounding was doing the real damage, with a 59-37 deficit on the boards by the end of the game.
By half time, the Buccs led 58-24, and it would only get bigger as the Slammers' turnovers added up. They conceded 16 in the second half, giving up 18 points in the process.
The Slammers will be at home for the next two rounds as they take on the Mandurah Magic April 6, and the Eastern Suns on April 15.
If Saturday's match is any indication, 2023 is going to be a long season for Shane Goff's young Slammer men.
