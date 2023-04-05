Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Admiral Motel awarded top inclusive employer

Updated April 5 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Bunbury Business Manager Emma Greengrass, Admiral Hotel Manager Holly Patterson, and Peter Palmer, Max Regional Manager. Picture supplied.
Max Bunbury Business Manager Emma Greengrass, Admiral Hotel Manager Holly Patterson, and Peter Palmer, Max Regional Manager. Picture supplied.

Two local businesses have been honoured in a national awards program, recognising businesses that encourage inclusive and diverse workplaces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.