Two local businesses have been honoured in a national awards program, recognising businesses that encourage inclusive and diverse workplaces.
The Admiral Motel took top prize for small businesses in the Max Employer of the Year Awards, while Bunbury City Car Cleaners were recognised as one of six finalists from across the country.
Max is one of Australia's biggest employment services for people living with disability, mature aged people, and those coming out of prison.
Admiral Motel manager Holly Patterson said her motivation for giving a chance to all potential employees comes from the way she was welcomed in her early days in the hospitality industry.
"I am a true believer that everyone deserves a chance. 20 years ago when I stepped into the hospitality industry with no experience, I arrived at a local hotel well dressed and asked if they had any jobs going. They said, 'well you are well dressed, and speak well, so why not'," Ms Patterson said.
"Two months later I was supervising, all because they took a chance with me."
While Bunbury City Car Cleaners didn't take the top honour, their readiness to provide opportunities to people from all backgrounds saw them counted among the six finalists.
Max Regional Manager, Peter Palmer, said a diverse workforce not only provides benefit to the employees, but to the business as a whole, as they bring new perspectives and experiences to their job.
"It's great to see Bunbury small businesses leading the charge with providing opportunities to locals from all walks of life," he said.
"We know prioritising diversity and inclusion equals great outcomes for businesses - including through added innovation and connection with the local community.
"But we also know that inclusive workplaces can provide life-changing experiences for locals who are looking for the opportunity to shine but for various reasons might be otherwise discounted."
