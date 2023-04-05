The Shire of Harvey has joined 32 regional shires after being re-endorsed as a water wise council.
The Shire first joined the Water Corporation's Waterwise Council Program in 2022 to be part of a growing Western Australian effort to save water.
So far under the program, plants with similar watering requirements have been strategically grouped together across three ovals near Leschenault Leisure Centre.
This practice, known as hydrozoning, has helped the Shire avoid overwatering.
The Shire has also employed a full-time Irrigation Specialist and rolled out new irrigation controllers.
The controllers have access to live weather data, can recalculate optimal run times and are expected to provide a water savings of between 20 and 30 per cent in a season, with more expected to be installed next summer.
Shire President Cr Paul Gillett said the Shire was also involving the community in water reduction efforts, including sharing best practice advice with schoolchildren.
"Our Environmental Officer has been visiting local schools to teach students about the importance of saving water and how planting water-wise native plants can help," Cr Gillett said.
"So far, we have connected with children at St Anne's School, Harvey Primary School and St Michael's Catholic Primary School."
The Shire of Harvey joins the Shires of Capel and Bridgetown-Greenbushes as the only Local Governments in the south west to be endorsed in the program. The Shire of Capel has been part of it for 12 years now.
Shires endorsed under the program can access up to $10,000 of waterwise greening scheme funding, free training for staff, data logging to help detect leaks, and free materials to help members of the community to save water.
"Empowering young people is an important part of our plan to reduce demand on precious water supplies and ensure we aren't taking more than we need," Cr Gillett said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.