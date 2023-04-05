Bunbury Mail
Shire of Harvey re-endorsed as Waterwise Council

By Edward Scown
April 5 2023 - 1:30pm
Shire of Harvey President Cr Paul Gillett and CEO Annie Riordan accepted the Water Corporation's endorsement. Picture supplied.
The Shire of Harvey has joined 32 regional shires after being re-endorsed as a water wise council.

