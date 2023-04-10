As the state government continues to move Collie's economy away from the coal industry, Premier Mark McGowan visited the town to announce four major projects.
The Premier appeared on Thursday morning to officially open Collie's new Jobs and Skills Centre.
The centre provides free career, training, and employment assistance, and is the base for South Regional TAFE's Training Transition Team, which provides skills assessments and individual training transition plans to support the retraining of local workers in a coordinated way.
"People coming out of school or TAFE, or are looking for alternative careers can come in here and get connected to employers, look at how to upgrade their skills, and get advice on what they need to do to improve their skillset," Mr McGowan said.
"They say these days most people have seven or eight careers in their lives, and this allows for that process to take place."
While he was up the hill, Mr McGowan stopped in at the Wellington Dam, where a 367 metre walkway across the top of the dam wall is now open.
It completes the 87km Wiilman Bilya hiking trail which circles the dam, and allows people to get as close as possible to the massive mural which adorns the western side.
"For the first time in living memory, you will be able to walk across the top of the dam," Mr McGowan said.
"I always love seeing the dam, I think it's of world quality. People from all over Australia come here to see it, then come into Collie and spend their money."
The walkway is part of the $10 million Collie Adventure Trails initiative to establish the town as a premier trail and adventure destination and create new local jobs as Collie continues its transition away from teh coal industry.
