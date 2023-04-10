Bunbury Mail
Jobs and trails in focus for premier's Collie visit

By Edward Scown
April 10 2023 - 11:30am
Training Minister Simone McGurk, Premier Mark McGowan, Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns, and Regional Development Minister Don Punch cut the ribbon the Collie's new Jobs and Skills Centre. Picture by Edward Scown.
As the state government continues to move Collie's economy away from the coal industry, Premier Mark McGowan visited the town to announce four major projects.

