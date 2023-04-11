Bunbury Mail
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Slammers earn first win against Mandurah

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buay Tuach dunks against the Mandurah Magic. Picture by Jon Gellweiler.
Buay Tuach dunks against the Mandurah Magic. Picture by Jon Gellweiler.

After a rough start to the 2023 NBL1 West season, Shane Goff's South West Slammers men made a big statement in round two, handing the Mandurah Magic an eight point defeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.