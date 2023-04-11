After a rough start to the 2023 NBL1 West season, Shane Goff's South West Slammers men made a big statement in round two, handing the Mandurah Magic an eight point defeat.
Leading the way was Ethiopian-American import Buay Tuach. The big guard played all but six seconds of the game, and racked up a double-double as his team surged to victory.
His 27 points and 10 rebounds were well backed up by fellow starters Cory Richardson (10 points) and Clive Weeden (12 points). The experienced pair proved a boon for the Slammers after their absence in the 106-45 defeat in Geraldton in round one, where rebounding was a key factor.
In stark contrast, Weeden was a force to be reckoned with on the boards, pulling down nine rebounds for the night.
Performances off the bench were what proved crucial for the Slammers. Pharell Keats sunk ten points and an impressive 80 per cent from the field, while Okummu Dech scored 12, and was a strong presence on defence throughout the night.
The Slammers' willingness to share the load wasn't mirrored by the Magic.
Mandurah guard Dequan Abrom, and WA local Byron Pearson were heavy hitters for the visitors, dropping a combined 49 points, and looked like the men to lead the Magic in the absence of heavyweight Ray Turner. They did all they could, but none of their teammates scored above single digits.
Just 8 of the Magic's scoring shots came off assists, with Cousteau Kyle providing three of those off the bench. The Slammers were passing much more effectively, landing 16 assists.
It was only in the third quarter that the Magic managed to outscore the home side, but only by a single point. They all but matched that performance in the final quarter, but so did the Slammers, and the South West men picked up a valuable first win of the season.
The Slammers will host the Eastern Suns at home on April 15. They're coming off a hard-fought win against the Perth Redbacks, and will travel down after facing the Joondalup Wolves on the 14th.
Fast Stats
Rebounds: Slammers 45 - 38 Magic
Assists: Slammers 16 - 8 Magic
Blocks: Slammers 4 - 0 Magic
Field Goal Percentage: Slammers 46.27 - 40 Magic
Turnovers: Slammers 23 - 24 Magic
