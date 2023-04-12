Footage from a police body camera has been released showing the moment two men were rescued from the Cockburn Sound after their boat capsized.
At about 7pm Tuesday night, police were called regarding a vessel sinking off the coast in the Cockburn Sound area.
The Water Police Coordination Centre tasked a police helicopter and police vessel to attend, and Marine Rescue Rockingham and Marine Rescue Cockburn were activated in case support was required.
Two men - aged 32 and 28 - were pulled from the water by Water Police at about 7.15pm. In the video, they said they let off two flares, and that they were only in the water for 15 or 20 minutes.
"Bought it only a couple months ago, and the engine snapped off on me," one of the men can be heard saying.
Neither man was injured during the incident, but the vessel was not recoverable. They were taken to a Rockingham jetty where their car was parked.
The men had all the safety equipment police recommended for vessels, such as life jackets and flares, which Police said ensured their safety and significantly assisted police with the rescue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.