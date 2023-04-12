Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Green Steel and magnesium get boost in Collie

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Azlan Ho, Raj Aggarwal, Don Johnston of Green Steel of WA, Don Punch, Premier Mark McGowan, Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns. Picture supplied.
Azlan Ho, Raj Aggarwal, Don Johnston of Green Steel of WA, Don Punch, Premier Mark McGowan, Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns. Picture supplied.

Two Collie businesses have received millions in State Government funding to help them start production of metal products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.