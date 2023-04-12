Two Collie businesses have received millions in State Government funding to help them start production of metal products.
Magnium Australia and Green Steel WA are on the receiving end of a total of $7.7 million as part of the State Government's plan to transition Collie away from the coal industry.
Premier Mark McGowan announced the grants in Collie on Thursday, where he met with Magnium board member Shilow Shaffier. He detailed a plan to build a pilot plant to produce high-purity magnesium metal in Collie's Light Industrial Area.
"Magnesium is a critical metal used in advanced automotive and aerospace industries, and it's controlled by [China], which exports 93 per cent currently," Mr Shaffier said.
The $18 million pilot project is supported by a $5 million government grant. Once it's completed, the plan is to upscale the site to produce 800 tons of high-purity magnesium per year, and do so while producing no net carbon emissions.
"We're using a green technology developed by our national science institute, the CSIRO, to produce that metal in abundance, and it's been perfected over two decades," Mr Shaffier said.
The CSIRO's Magsonic carbothermal technology addresses one of the biggest problems in magnesium production - oxidation.
As with regular refinement, magnesium ore is heated in a furnace to about 1700C, along with carbon, to produce magnesium vapour. This is done in an atmosphere of inert gas to prevent the very reactive magnesium vapour from reacting with oxygen and forming magnesium oxide as it is condensed back into a solid.
CSIRO researchers found a way to speed up the condensing process, giving the metal vapour even less of a change to oxidise. It's done by passing the vapour through a nozzle at four times the speed of sound. Cooling it into droplets in about 55 milliseconds, and producing a very high purity solid metal powder.
It sounds very energy intensive, but CSIRO researchers expect the new process to at least halve carbon emissions, compared with current methods. The Collie project will be one of the first to adopt the technology, and test it on a commercial scale.
The lightweight, high strength metal they produce is in high demand for parts on in sports cars, airplanes, and space craft. Magnesium's natural presence in the human body also makes it ideal for medical implants.
"We've done a feasibility study, which was very positive. Collie has everything we need to see a sustainable future for this project," Mr Shaffier said.
The second project Mr McGowan announced funding for is aiming to produce steel for construction, from scrap, with virtually no carbon footprint.
Green Steel WA has received $2.7 million from the state government as it moves into the final stages of planning for a "Green Steel Mill", based on a mill already in operation by Danieli in the United States.
The mill is expected to use renewable energy to power an electric arc furnace. It will melt down scrap metal - which would have otherwise been exported - and recycle it back into usable steel, which Green Steel plans to use in reinforcing bar, a key part of concrete structures.
"You get scrap metal, put it into an electric arc furnace - which will be renewable in the future - and that produces steel that is used in industry," Mr McGowan said.
"There will be huge demand for green steel in the future. Consumers are driving that particularly in more successful economies."
Mr McGowan estimated that, at commercial scale, the two projects have the potential to deliver around 600 permanent jobs in Collie and more than 1,000 jobs during construction.
"If it all comes to fruition, as we hope it does, it will have hundreds of people working there, and it will be a great local employer."
