It's been 20 years since The Cat Empire exploded onto our airwaves with debut banger, Hello. A lot has changed since then, but frontman Felix Riebl says their trademark party vibe is alive and well.
They'll be rolling into town on April 21 as part of the Bunbury Show. Long time fans will recognise OG members Riebl and Ollie McGill, but it will be an introduction for a new-look band.
The Empire has picked up Cuban-born trumpeter and vocalist Lazaro Numa, horn players Ross Irwin and Kieran Conrau, Daniel Farrugia and Neda Rahmani in the percission section, and 13-time WAM award winner Grace Barbe on the bass.
"I feel like the musical gods brought me these fantastic musicians, and brought me songs that I think are very strong and full of life," Riebl said.
"What I'm most excited about is bringing the sense of joy to the crowd's faces when they realise this is as Cat Empire as it's ever been."
The troupe has been touring Europe for the last month, playing to electric crowds from Barcelona to Berlin. It was the first time the new group had played together internationally, and Riebl said it was there that he knew the band was going in a good direction.
"These extraordinary, generous musical characters were inhabiting a space that was still Cat Empire, but had this new experience to it."
That energy comes out in their latest single, Thunder Rumbles, Which is overflowing with that quintessential Cat Empire sound - but Riebl said it was almost by accident.
"We didn't want to go into a place where it's like, 'we'll try and do it in the same way', because it's not about that," Riebl said.
"In the past we might have started something with the rhythm section, but in the case of Thunder Rumbles, we just started it with a sousaphone.
"It's got this really murky New Orleans thing, but then it goes into this classic Cat Empire feeling.
It feels like The Cat Empire on overdrive.- Felix Riebl
Thunder Rumbles is the debut single from The Cat Empire's as yet unannounced ninth album. It comes out of what Riebl describes as an "inexplicably difficult time". His brother - fellow musician Max Riebl - died of cancer in 2022. He named The Cat Empire, and played on their second album, Two Shoes.
"Out of that, the only thing that could do anything close to reconciling that hole in my life was music," Riebl said.
"The Cat Empire celebrates. People come to the shows with a sense that we want to get out of the everyday for this moment, and we want to be part of something that's extraordinary for a little while."
The ARIA winners will be supported in Bunbury by local boys Great Gable, who have been taking the indie scene by storm. Having started The Cat Empire while the Gable lads were still in primary school, Riebl said his experience as an up and coming musician was very different.
"The scene is quite different in terms of how young musicians come up. It's a lot more visually engaged. They have to know about social media.
"I didn't have a phone when we were starting Cat Empire. It wasn't like that. We were going out to universities and illegally posting up butcher paper with stenciled gig dates on it."
The Cat Empire now has a huge social media following, and more than 600,000 monthly Spotify listeners. But Riebl said it's still a grind for young musicians, no matter how much technology you have at your disposal.
"I have a great love of music, and really wish well on anyone who's got the balls to persevere a life in it."
The Cat Empire's latest single, Thunder Rumbles is out now, and tickets to their Bunbury show on April 21 are available through their website, thecatempire.com.
