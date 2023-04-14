Younger locals have likely never heard this story, but for people who were in Bunbury on the morning of July 19, 1976, It's one they won't forget.
Bang.
A blast rang out in the early hours of the morning. It was so powerful, it blew the windows out of the Parade Hotel, and shook awake all but the deepest sleepers.
Some thought it might have been an attempt to crack open a bank vault, but as local journalists sprung into action, the cause became abundantly clear.
Someone had tried to blow up the woodchip export terminal.
The woodchipping industry had taken root in the south west in 1969, when a mill and port berth were approved to export 500,000 tonnes of wood chips per year to Japan, where they would be turned into paper. Initially the industry didn't draw as much opposition as it did in the eastern states. Local press at the time lauded it as an economic boost for the region.
That had changed by the mid-1970's, as Manjimup locals grew more concerned by the impact the new industry was having on old growth forests. Activist groups started popping up, and protests were organised.
There were two men who decided to take things a step - or perhaps a leap - further. They got their hands on more than 1000 sticks of Gelignite explosive, loaded up the car, and headed for Bunbury.
They broke into the port, restraining but not hurting the security guard, and set three charges. One on the loader, and two on a gantry which they aimed to topple into the water.
At 5:45am, a single blast echoed through Bunbury.
Pieces of steel were ripped from the base of the loader, with local media reporting some landed in residential areas across the inlet. The gantry, however, was untouched. The bombs made by the amateur saboteurs never went off.
One of the shards blasted 400 metres out of the port now sits outside the Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre, where the whole story is being told through an exhibition, It Woke The Town Up.
Dr Amanda Gardner has spent years collecting pictures and articles written by local journalists who documented one of the biggest moments in Bunbury's history.
"It's an amazing event. I think older people know about it, but maybe people under forty don't know much about it," she said.
The exhibition is the first time the museum has been involved with the Bunbury Biennale, the City's major art exhibition.
"It links in really well with the Biennale's theme of culture and nature," Dr Gardiner said.
A huge collection of news reports, photographs, and even a statement from one of the bombers is on display at the museum until May 25.
