Construction to begin on Gelorup fire station

By Edward Scown
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Chief Bushfire Control officer Chris Scott, Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns, and Brigade Captain Glenys Malatesta turn the soil to start construction. Picture by Edward Scown.
Construction on a new station for the Gelorup Volunteer Bushfire Brigade is all set to start after a sod turning ceremony on Friday.

