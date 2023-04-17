Construction on a new station for the Gelorup Volunteer Bushfire Brigade is all set to start after a sod turning ceremony on Friday.
The $1.75 million facility will replace the Brigade's current home of 32 years. It will be a significant upgrade from the old shed, moving the volunteers into a two bay, drive through bush fire station with training facilities and suitable amenities for on-site personnel.
It will boast a new communications room for incident and emergency management, as well as modern training and meeting rooms.
Capel Shire President Doug Kitchen said the importance of a highly capable local bush fire brigade and fit-for-purpose facilities has been highlighted numerous times throughout the State.
"The Shire of Capel is very proud of the professionalism and dedication of our Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades and we are excited to see this project set to begin that will better prepare the Gelorup Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade with a facility that will aid them in protecting our community from bushfires.
"The facility will be a vital and important asset to our Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades and the local community. We are particularly thrilled to see a future cadet program, which will attract, train and retain new members to ensure the continuing of services provided to the community."
The plan was hatched in early 2020, when the Department of Fire and Emergency Services deemed the old shed needed replacing. A concept was drawn up, but it took the Shire two attempts to secure funding through DFES.
Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns said she hopes the new station will attract more volunteers to the small town Brigade.
"We are lucky to have such active volunteers at the Gelorup Brigade, with members running community bushfire readiness forums aimed at keeping local residents safe.
"I hope this facility will help attract more volunteers and give existing volunteers greater support."
