After a strong performance in the Easter round, the Slammers men went into Saturday's matchup with the Kalamunda with confidence, but it was the Suns who shone brightest.
They followed up a hard fight just 24 hours earlier against the Joondalup Wolves, where Joe Cook-Green and Akau Deng both recorded double-doubles to push the Eastern Suns over the line by four points.
Shane Goff's men got out to an early lead. Buay Tuach got the crowd up and about with a late first quarter play, intercepting a pass and throwing down a monster windmill dunk to put the Slammers up 18-14 at the buzzer.
It was the first of his three steals in an 18 point effort, supported by a strong performance on the boards from the whole team. Each starter pulled down at least five, and Okummu Dech grabbed seven off the bench.
The Slammers came out swinging in the second quarter. Some effective shooting pushed the lead out to 31-17, but the Eastern Suns fought back.
Cook-Green fired up, and newly acquired WA basketball legend Seb Salinas sunk two from three-point range to make it a one-shot game going into the half.
It wasn't until six minutes into the third that Kalamunda took the lead, with the go-ahead three-pointer coming from Albert Almanza.
Jack Flynn replied with one of his own for the Slammers, but a few missed shots handed it back to the Suns, who went into the final quarter two points up.
Sensing back-to-back wins were in sight, the Suns turned on the afterburners, and piled on 22 points to deny the Slammers a second home victory 71 - 62.
The women's game was not so close.
Coming off a 50-point hammering at the hands of the Mandurah Magic, it was always going to be a challenge for Alexandra Ciabattoni's Slammers up against a strong Eastern Suns side.
Kate Williams opened the account with a free throw putting the Slammers in the lead for the first and only time in the game.
They wouldn't make another shot until the eight minute of the quarter, when Alexis Donovan blew past the defence to hit a layup. By that time, the Suns were already out to a 10-point lead, and it only extended as they ended the quarter 23 - 7.
The Slammers had plenty of scoring opportunities early, but struggled to make the shots fall. Williams found her self in a freezing cold streak, shooting 0 from 15 from the field.
Javene Fitch stepped up in the second, hitting all three of her shot attempts, and blocking a shot from Mackenzie Taylor.
The Slammers all but match Kalamunda's scoring, but it wasn't enough to stop the Suns as they charged to a 17 point lead at the half.
The positive scoring didn't continue for the Slammers in the second half. Ella Thornton-Elliott's smart passing fed the Suns' scoring machine, as Makailah Dyer sunk 28 points for the night, and Aisha Forrest backed her up from the bench with 10.
When it was all said and done, the Eastern Suns had blown their lead out to 40 points.
The Slammers continue their run of home games this Saturday as the Joondalup Wolves make the trip down. The ladies are up for another challenge against an as yet undefeated Wolves side - a stat unlikely change in their Friday night clash with the winless Perth Redbacks.
The Men's teams look more evenly matched, with the Wolves carrying a 2-2 win/loss record, while the Slammers sit 1-2 having played one less game.
