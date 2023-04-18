More than 130 people packed out the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Friday night as the region's top sporting talents were honoured in the inaugural Bunbury Geographe Sports Awards.
Mountain biking sensation Connor Wright took out the top prize. The 15-year-old Burekup boy has been dominating mountain bike trails at a State and National level, and picked up the prestigious Myles Junior Sports Star of the Year.
He's held the Australian XCO National Champion title for four years running, winning his age group each time he steps up. He took his latest victory at the weekend in round two of the WA Gravity Enduro in Perth.
It was a big night too for Margaret River surfing star Jack Robinson, who added the AJ (Tood) Buswell award to his ever-growing trophy cabinet.
The longest running sports award of its kind in WA, Robinson battled hard to earn it. He won two championship tours last year, including the Margaret River Pro, all while fighting through appendicitis. He's been forced to pull out of this year's Margaret River Pro with a knee injury.
It was the first time the two awards have been presented alongside the Bunbury Geographe Sports Awards. Athletes, officials, volunteers and sporting clubs and events that contribute to the Bunbury Geographe region were also recognised both as finalists and winners in the new awards.
"It's no secret that sport is something important to me, but it's invaluable to many in our community here in Bunbury and it's vital that we recognise its benefits and those contributing - for most of the part as volunteers," Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel said.
Other winners included;
Coach of the Year: Tennille Panuccio, (basketball and netball coach)
Para-Athlete of the Year: Brad Barclay (volleyball)
Official of the Year: Julia Blandford (Bunbury Swimming Club)
Team of the Year: Bunbury Districts Cricket Association Men's Representative Team
Sporting Event of the Year: 2022 SLSWA Country Club Carnival (Bunbury Surf Life Saving Club)
Volunteer Service to Sport: Jason Reid (cricket, football and basketball)
