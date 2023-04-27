The moments that defined Bunbury

March 2011: The tornado that tore through the Bunbury CBD lead to the demolition of one of Bunbury's key religious icons. The 84-year-old St Patrick's Cathedral was demolished in July 2005. However, the heartbreaking demolition led to a new beginning for the Parish, with the opening of the St Patrick's Cathedral opened on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2011. The event was celebrated with a spectacular ceremony featuring traditions dating back to 966BC. The first Catholic cathedral to be built in Australia for 130 years, 900 people attended the ceremony including 23 bishops, two cardinals, 70 priests and the Papal Nuncio who represented Pope Benedict XVI. As well as the cathedral, the project saw new priests' accommodation, parish offices, hall and carpark.

