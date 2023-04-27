Bunbury Mail
The moments that defined Bunbury

Updated April 27 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
Huge crowds gathered in 1992 to watch the grey silos fall.
Huge crowds gathered in 1992 to watch the grey silos fall.

Bunbury has seen a lot of change since The Mail published it's first issue on March 31, 1990. We took a look back over 33 years of Bunbury Mail reporting to bring together the key moments that transported Bunbury from a quiet port town, and shaped it into the vibrant city we live in today.

Local News

