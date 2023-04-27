The moments that defined Bunbury

Bunbury has seen a lot of change since The Mail published it's first issue on March 31, 1990. We took a look back over 33 years of Bunbury Mail reporting to bring together the key moments that transported Bunbury from a quiet port town, and shaped it into the vibrant city we live in today.
November 1990: The new Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre was opened on November 2 with a Gala night featured an eclectic line-up of acts, including MC Jill Perryman, ballet dancers Fiona Tonkin and David McAllister, pianist David Helfgott, opera singers Thomas Edmonds and Robert Allman and The Band of the Fifth Military District.
February 1992: Huge crowds surrounded the Outer Harbour area to witness the demolition of eight grey grain silos at the Bunbury Port. The grey silos were built in February 1962, and were demolished spectacularly by explosive charge. The original white grain silos were constructed in 1937 and are still in existence, being utilised as apartments. Significantly, the demolition signalled the development of the Marlston Waterfront development project.
March 1997: Local speedway heroes Darryl and Jason Krikke were killed in a car crash on the way home from a race meet in Claremont. The deaths of the young men built on the legacy of their champion fathers, which continues to this day in the form of the Kirkke Boys Shootout. One of the biggest events on the Australian speedway calendar, it drew the country's best teams to Bunbury Speedway every year.
May 2000: Worsley Alumina Refinery completed a $1bn expansion increasing annual production to 3.1 million tons. It was the first of several expansions for one of the region's key industries and employers. The Development Capital Project (DCP) which commenced in 2004 and was completed in 2007 at a cost of US$235m. In 2008 the partners announced a US$2.21bn 'Efficiency & Growth' expansion project at Worsley Alumina.
May 2005: Bunbury's city centre was rocked when a savage tornado cut a 100-metre swathe through the CBD. Hundreds of buildings were damaged - some irreparably including the historic St Patrick's Cathedral. Luckily, nobody was injured by the tornado.
August 2006: A vicious tornado tears through Australind, causing about $10 million in damages and leaving many without homes. The tornado was the second natural disaster to hit the Bunbury area in less than 18 months.
February 2009: Manea Senior College - the South West's only specialist senior school - opened in February 2009. The college was named after former long-standing Mayor of Bunbury Dr Ern Manea.
September 2009: The Perth Bunbury Highway was officially opened by Premier Colin Barnett and hailed as a 'key moment' in WA's transport history. The Kwinana Freeway extension and new Forrest Highway, which combined to slash 30 minutes off the average car journey to Bunbury, was the culmination of the efforts of more than 3000 workers over 3.8 million man hours, making it the biggest roadbuilding program in WA history.
March 2011: The tornado that tore through the Bunbury CBD lead to the demolition of one of Bunbury's key religious icons. The 84-year-old St Patrick's Cathedral was demolished in July 2005. However, the heartbreaking demolition led to a new beginning for the Parish, with the opening of the St Patrick's Cathedral opened on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2011. The event was celebrated with a spectacular ceremony featuring traditions dating back to 966BC. The first Catholic cathedral to be built in Australia for 130 years, 900 people attended the ceremony including 23 bishops, two cardinals, 70 priests and the Papal Nuncio who represented Pope Benedict XVI. As well as the cathedral, the project saw new priests' accommodation, parish offices, hall and carpark.
August 2011: Bulldozers move in to demolish the old St John of God Hospital on Bury Hill. The hospital had stood on that spot since the 1920's, but following St John's move to the current Robertson Drive hospital in the late 1990's, it fell into disrepair. As vandals and squatters tore the old hospital apart, the community's calls to have it demolished grew louder. After more than 10 years empty, it was torn down. A supermarket now stands in its place.
October 2013: Bunbury icon Dr Ern Manea passed away overnight, leaving behind a legacy of 60 years of service in the South West. Eighty-six-year-old Dr Manea was born in Albany on December 23, 1926 and came to Bunbury on May 18, 1952. He completed his medical training at the University of WA and the University of Adelaide and completed an internship at the Royal Perth Hospital. Dr Manea served as a GP in a large Bunbury practice from 1952 before striking out on his own in 2002, at age 76.
November 2014: Eaton Fair shopping centre is re-opened after a $100 million expansion. Fast tracked to open before Christmas, the centre wasn't 100 per cent finished on opening day, but it came to attract businesses from the Bunbury CBD, and became a popular alternative to shopping in town for many in the Eaton and Australind areas.
March 2015: The Bunbury community rallied to raise more than $100,000 for Sean Pollard, who lost both of his arms in a shark attack in 2014. Locals and businesses donated $50,000 worth of items to be auctioned off, and put on a massive concert at Hands Oval in an effort to buy Mr Pollard state of the art prosthetic arms.
January 2016: Yarloop was all but wiped out in a bushfire which burned for 17 days. Travel between Bunbury and Mandurah was closed as the fire tore through farming towns east of the highway. Ash fell in Bunbury as Yarloop residents and firefighters did all they could with limited water supplies, but lost some of the town's most historic buildings, along with many of their own homes.
March 2019: Construction starts on the world's largest lithium processing plant in Kemerton. The $1 billion facility started processing lithium in 2022, and has become a major source of employment in the Bunbury region.
October 2021: The Environmental Protection Authority gives the green light to the southern route of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road. The road as a whole has attracted criticism from many Bunbury locals, groups and politicians who have voiced concerns about tourism, and the prominence of Bunbury as WA's second city. None have been as vocal as the Friends of the Gelorup Corridor, who held protests opposing the constriction of the southern route, which they say will endanger native wildlife.
February 2023: The South West becomes a critical location for satellite operators as the WA Space Radar comes online in Collie. It provides coverage over a large, previously empty portion of the southern hemisphere for the tracking and logging of debris in low earth orbit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.