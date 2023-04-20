Bunbury Mail
Home/News/Local News

Entertainment Centre getting behind local Voyager for Eurovision

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's 2023 Eurovision entry Voyager will be bringing the keytar to the world stage. (TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA)
Australia's 2023 Eurovision entry Voyager will be bringing the keytar to the world stage. (TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA)

The massive Eurovision song contest starts in only a few weeks, and WA rockers Voyager will be representing Australia on the international stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.