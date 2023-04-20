The massive Eurovision song contest starts in only a few weeks, and WA rockers Voyager will be representing Australia on the international stage.
Having a WA act up there is nice, but Voyager is a little more local than you might think.
Drummer Ash Doodkorte lives and works right here in Bunbury, and he's just hopped on the plane to join his bandmates in Liverpool, ready for the start of the competition on May 9.
He works as Marketing Coordinator for Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, so to celebrate their boy up in lights, they're putting on two huge events during the contest.
Long time fans of Eurovision will be in for a big night on April 29 when BREC hosts their Eurovision Quiz Night. It's an opportunity to flex your knowledge, and raise some funds for BREC and the arts in the south west.
It's also, let's be honest, an opportunity to wear that sequined jumpsuit you may or may not have in your closet. It might just earn you the prize for best dressed.
You don't need to be a full bottle on all things Eurovision. There's rounds on flags, past-acts, participating countries and more. It's multiple choice and True or False, so you're in with a chance regardless.
You might have to book May 12 off, because BREC is throwing its doors open - for free - at 3am to watch Voyager take on the semi-final.
BYO snacks are most welcome, alcohol however is not. Pyjamas, oodies or your comfiest of clothes are encouraged, though come however you please. Dressed to the nines or wearing your flannies.
In the - highly anticipated - event that Voyager make it to the grand final, it will absolutely be on again on Sunday 14 May, same time, same place, same bean bags.
Voyager is self-described as a genre-transfiguring quintet, this Perth-based band epitomises perseverance as they have been throwing their hat into the Eurovision ring since 2015.
Fast forward eight years and add a landslide of fan support, song submissions and public voting and here we are - with a Bunbury local set to perform and represent on the biggest of all international stages.
Their song Promise is a synth metal / progressive pop metal offering that tells an emotive story of adventure and redemption. Performed to perfection and hailed as a real chance, Voyager will close out the second semi-final.
