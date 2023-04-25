Off the back off a loss to the Kalamunda Eastern Suns, which could have been a win had a few more three-pointers fallen - the South West Slammers men have suffered another defeat at home.
This time it came at the hands of the Joondalup Wolves, who travels south after a 19 point loss against fellow mid-ladder contenders, the Perth Redbacks.
The Slammers, missing star guard Buay Tuach, called on the experience of forward Clive Weeden to sure up their starting five - which he did early - affecting the Slammers' first score of the night with an assist to Manyiel Wugol.
It was a typical fighting first quarter from the Slammers, but the Wolves were determined not to repeat their performance from the night before - where they went down 20 points to the Redbacks in the first term.
A seven-point deficit at the end of the quarter didn't have coach Shane Goff ringing alarm bells, but that number rising to 13 at half time certainly did.
His men responded, and equaled the Wolves' scoring in the third, but had it all to do in the final term. Just as Joondalup hit the gas.
The final score line of 99 - 74 looks like a bit of a blowout at face value, but the game was closer than it would appear. The two teams all but equaled each other for shots attempted, but Joondalup's were going in more often.
CJ Turnage was on fire, with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists nearly landing him a triple-double. He was shooting 78 per cent from the field - higher than anyone else in the league in this round.
He was well backed up by Quintin Dove, who dropped 27 points at an impressive 59 per cent.
Canadian import Ben Stevens was a standout for the Slammers. In only his second game for the club, the 206cm forward dropped 16 points, and pulled in seven rebounds. He was getting it done on the defensive end too, taking two steals, and denying three shots early in the game.
Weeden scored 16 points and seven rebounds of his own, grabbing the most offensive boards of the game. Captain Cory Richardson sunk 15 points, all from three point range.
Pharrell Keats was once again handy from the bench, with 10 points and a team best four assists to his name.
The Slammers now sit 11th of 14 on the NBL1 West ladder, with four losses and one win to their name.
They head to Bendat Basketball Centre on Saturday night to take on the high flying Perry Lakes Hawks, who come fresh off a 42 point win over the Mandurah Magic. They sit second on the ladder, having lost only one game this season.
