Bunbury City Kart Club drivers Dylan and Sebastian Guest say they're all about lifting each other up off track. But their brotherly love was put to one side as they battled together for the podium in the second round of the Australian Kart Championships.
The 16-year-old twins are in just their first year of KZ2 class racing - the fastest of all categories in the Championship - but already they're making names for themselves against some fierce competition.
Dylan showed remarkable consistency, as he stood on the podium in every heat race over the weekend.
"It was a good weekend from the start," Dylan said.
"We've finally got to the point where we can be consistently there, so we're happy with that."
Dylan made a good start from the front row in the final, but the experience of his competitors showed through, as they made good overtaking moves to drop him down to fourth.
However, just as the podium streak looked to be ending, but a penalty for competitor Jay Urwin promoted Dylan up to third.
"I was quite happy with P4, because I know the rest of the weekend was good."
While a few unfortunate clashes put Sebastian on the back foot, he too showed some serious pace, picking up two heat podiums - each time right behind his brother.
Even more impressive when you consider his third place in heat three was done with bent steering after a lap one crash.
"Surprisingly it felt pretty good. I was a little bit off the times, but I stayed in third, which was really good," Sebastian said.
