2022 was a massive year for east coast indie rockers Ball Park Music. ARIA nominations, a top ten in the Hottest 100, and even an appearance on Play School.
Now they're binging some music to our ball park as Groovin' The Moo takes over Hay Park on May 6.
This will be their fourth appearance at Bunbury's biggest music festival. Frontman Sam Cromack recalls their first GTM appearance came by chance back in 2012.
"We were still pretty new, and I don't know how many festivals we'd done, but certainly hadn't done a big touring festival," he said.
"We were a bit of a last minute replacement. Chitty Bang pulled out, and they put us in. We got a set time that was well beyond what we deserved at the time.
"We played after Parkway Drive on the main stage, it was like a fairy tale. We couldn't believe it was happening."
11 years and five albums later, Ball Park Music are coming back with a freshness inspired by what Cromack said was the surprising success of some of their most popular tunes.
Cherub hit the airwaves in 2020, and quickly became one of the band's most popular songs. It hit number four on the Hottest 100, despite being a slower jam than fans were used to, and their longest at five minutes and 28 seconds.
"It was not your typical radio single, so when we released it we were a bit apprehensive as to how it might work out. We didn't know if people would feel the same way as we did," Cromack said.
"It ended up being one of our biggest songs in years. It was such a good reminder to - I don't mean to sound soppy - but to go with your gut. Listen to your heart. Trust that those songs that you really feel passionate about might have the same effect on other people too."
They had a similar experience with Star In My Eyes, which came in number eight in last year's countdown.
"That was a big moment for us. Going forward we thought, let's try to put blinders on and not think too much about the mechanics of a single, and how it might fit in. It just pollutes the water, so now we try to go with our intuition and put out the songs we love. If they go well, then good for us, but if they don't that's nothing to be upset about."
Cromack said the reception to the more risky releases has given them the confidence to play more varied sets, especially for big festivals like Groovin, which the band has been preparing for a lot more than usual.
"We've rehearsed a s***load of songs, so we'll probably shake up the setlists a bit, and keep it fresh.
"It is indeed a mystery as to what songs make a splash and connect with people. It really keeps you on your toes."
