How to choose the best shoes for your kids

This is branded content.

Kids grow fast. Buying shoes for their ever-changing feet is a task that will need to be done many times throughout their childhood.

Children typically learn to walk between the age of 8 months and 18 months old. They receive a load of sensory information from the soles of their feet when they touch the ground.



While it is recommended that toddlers remain barefoot where possible, as they venture outside and as they grow into children, footwear becomes increasingly important to protect their feet from injury and hot and cold surfaces.

Here's the deal:

Choosing the right shoes can be a daunting mission; you need to ensure they have the correct features to offer support and comfort while still being practical and most importantly, liked by a child who is willing to wear them!

The risks of poor quality shoes can be detrimental to the developing foot. They include:

Blisters and skin irritation

Ingrown toenails

Bunions, corns, hammertoes and other foot deformities

Nerve damage

Increased risk of arthritis and joint pain in adulthood

We've compiled a list of the 5 most important features of children's shoes:

1. Comfortability

The right width and length is important; buying shoes that your child will "grow into" is not recommended, as too much space will cause the child to contort their foot to grip onto the shoe in an effort to keep it from sliding off and in an attempt to stabilise themselves.



This can lead to poor foot development and stride. Likewise, a shoe that is too tight can restrict growth and proper positioning.

The front of the shoe should be wider than the heel, to match the natural shape of the foot. The shoe must be able to be properly secured to prevent too much movement of the shoe as the child is moving.

2. Flexibility

Little feet are still growing and changing shape; it's therefore crucial that the soles of children's shoes are flexible, particularly at the toe. Rubber soles are ideal, as they offer ample shock absorption while still allowing the wearer to feel the ground beneath them.

3. Durability

Kids are anything but careful. You need to ensure their shoes can go the distance; rubber soles are resilient to rough terrains and leather uppers will give the shoe longevity. Waterproof shoes are an added bonus, especially in a daycare setting. Online shoe retailer Brand House Direct has an extensive range of children's shoes made from high quality materials that will easily last your child until their next upsize.

4. Style

You may not want your child donning the Spiderman shoes when it's time to go out for dinner or a non-child specific event, and that's OK. It's a good idea to have a pair of dress shoes, or just neutral shoes, for these occasions. A basic black or brown boot is a wise and versatile choice.

5. The fun-factor

The best shoes with all of the key features are nothing if your child won't put them on. Choosing a shoe with an element of fun, be it a favourite character, flashing soles or simply a bright colour can make all of the difference when avoiding the morning shoe battle.

