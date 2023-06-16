DIY pesticides for your plants and garden

It's important to identify pests and get rid of them as soon as possible. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content.

Planting and maintaining a garden is hard work. A major component of garden maintenance is pest control. Pests will ravage your garden if you let them. It's important to identify them and get rid of them as soon as possible.

Garden pests come in many shapes and sizes. Some of the most common are:

Aphids

Cabbage moths

Ants

Mites

Slugs

Beetles

Mosquitoes

Mice

Each of these critters have their own methods of wreaking havoc. Each can cause significant damage to your carefully constructed garden.

What to do? There are a number of steps you can take. First and most importantly, be vigilant: keep a keen eye out for any signs of infestations such as black spots, wilted or shrivelled leaves, and discoloration.

Second, remember to rotate your crops. In other words, don't plant the same things in the same places each year as that makes it easy for pests to find them.

Third, consider building a bat house. Bats eat their weight in insects every night. If you can manage to attract bats to your garden, your pest problems will be significantly reduced. You should also attract beneficial insects by planting Monarda, Scabiosa, and other species that entice pollinators.

Fourth, build a fence around the perimeter of your garden. Alternatively, you can install chicken wire. You can purchase a roll of chicken wire online and request that the company send parcel express.

Finally, if all else fails, you can use pesticides. No, I don't mean the harsh chemical pesticides that you find in the stores. Studies have shown that people who are repeatedly exposed to certain commercial pesticides have a higher chance of developing serious health conditions like kidney cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disease, and shingles.

You can make your own pesticides using natural ingredients. In addition to being simple and effective, these DIY pesticides are not harmful to your health. Below are six examples.

Soap spray

Dish soap is effective against insects. You can use mild citrus dish soap or liquid castile soap. Dr. Bronner's is the leading castile soap brand. It's a little expensive, but you can find a good deal online and ship it using Bunbury freight or a similar service.

Mix 1 tablespoon of the soap with four or five cups of water. Pour the solution into a clean spray bottle and spray it liberally onto affected plants. Be sure to coat the entire plant. Do this once or twice a week until the leaves are free of insects.

Veggie oil spray

Another option involving soap is to mix 1 tablespoon of mild liquid soap (again, castile soap is a good option) with 1 cup of vegetable oil. Mix well, then add 3 teaspoons of the solution into 4 cups of water and pour it into a spray bottle. Shake well and spray it wherever you see bugs in your garden.

Neem oil spray

Neem oil is found in the seeds and fruits of the neem tree. It functions as a natural pesticide by disrupting insects' ability to feed and lay eggs. Neem oil can be purchased online or at your local nursery. Be careful when using neem oil for the first time, as too much can damage your plants. Read the product instructions and follow them to a T.

Beer

Good old beer! It's great to drink, but not if you're a slug or a snail. These little buggers are attracted to the yeast, which leads them to crawl into the beer and drown. Here's what to do: find a small container and press it into your soil so that the rim of the container is about level with the ground. Pour a small amount of beer into the container. Then let the yeast do its thing.

Garlic spray

Garlic acts as an insect repellent due to its unique, pungent aroma. It's a simple and cheap way to keep pests out of your garden. You can purchase pre-mixed garlic sprays online or at your neighborhood garden centre. But making your own garlic spray is easy enough.

Put two or three heads of garlic into a blender or food processor along with some castile soap and veggie oil. Put it through a mesh strainer to filter out larger chunks of garlic. Add a quart of water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Then get to work.

Chili pepper spray

As with garlic, chili peppers deter insects with their sharp aroma. You can make a chili pepper insect repellent spray using chili powder or whole chili peppers. In the former case, mix 1 tablespoon of the powder with 2 teaspoons of castile soap and dilute with 4 cups of water.

