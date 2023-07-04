Website design Perth: Essentials for lead generation

It's essential to create a web design that caters to your audience's needs and attracts leads to the business. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



When developing a great website for your business, it's essential to focus on lead generation. The web design should be focused on catering to the audience's needs and encouraging more prospects for the business.

While you might consider having a flashy website, it might not offer the leads you need in the long run. Creating a website with persuasive content and glitch-free navigation is best to help generate leads.

People are attracted to how a website looks, its content, and user-friendliness. The Internet has a lot of information on creating a website that helps in lead generation. Aspiring Website designers Perth particularly loved this blog after getting the worthwhile insights.

Here are eight web design Perth essentials for lead generation:

1. Compelling visuals and designs

It's estimated that there are over 4.9 billion internet users worldwide, and the goal is to get as many of them to visit your website as possible. The design and visuals of a website play a crucial role in convincing a consumer to stick around and check the products or services you're offering.

When potential customers click on a website, they take less than a minute to decide if they're interested in what you're offering.

Hence, the overall design helps determine whether you'll get to attract potential customers or not. You can improve on getting leads by ascertaining that the design and visuals in the website are attractive and compelling enough to get a potential customer to purchase products or services.

You can have compelling visuals and designs by considering the following:

Using custom pictures that showcase the products and services you're offering instead of stock photos downloaded from the Internet.

Having clickable buttons and Calls To Action (CTA) that are visible and stand out.

Getting a custom web design instead of using free online templates.

Using videos and infographics to tell the story of your services and products.

Nonetheless, you must ascertain that the visuals used are related to the purpose of your website and aren't misleading to the clients.

2. User-friendly experience

The first step when creating a successful website for lead generation should be to focus on the audience. Users should feel comfortable using the website and recommending it to others. The visuals and navigation ought to offer a user the best experience. If users find it hard to use your website within the first few seconds, they'll likely leave and not visit again.

When you're targeting potential customers to visit your website, ensure that the design is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Additionally, it'd be best to have a web design that supports desktop and mobile usage.

The internet traffic for mobile users is about 58.26%, and it'd be detrimental for your business not to tap into this demographic. Most people use their phones to access information, especially when out and about.

Some of the things you can do to improve the user experience include the following:

Ensuring all buttons and CTA keys work flawlessly.

Improving readability by not cluttering the website and leaving adequate white space.

Enhancing the load speed to avoid delays.

Incorporating easy navigation and simple "Yes" keys or "I accept."

In most cases, when a person tries to open a website using their phone, and there's a delay, the conversion rate drops by 7%. Thus, it'd help to have a glitch-free website that's easy to use on any device, including a mobile phone.

3. User reviews for credibility

People often trust the credibility of websites and businesses recommended by close friends or family members. In the technological era where most businesses are online, consumers rely on reviews by other users.

Regarding the Internet, about 92% of its users believe that a website's credibility is based on others' reviews and recommendations. Thus, if you want to turn your consumers into leads, it'd be best to have reviews on the website.

You can integrate user reviews into the web design by ascertaining that there's a comment, review, or rating section where users can share their experience. There are several ways to integrate reviews into your web design, you can:

Add a review section on the website: Visitors can comment here on their experience and leave a rating.

Use search engine reviews: Some search engines offer website reviews, and you can integrate them into your site, especially if they'll boost your credibility.

Integrate reviews from other sites: There are sites used to give customer reviews on products and services. You can integrate these sites into your website such that customers can see the comments left by previous users.

Furthermore, it's important to ensure that the reviews are authentic to maintain the credibility of your business and avoid losing customers.

4. Forms on relevant pages

You need to have the actual forms for lead generation integrated into the web design. The forms should be easily accessible and, if possible, on every page to prompt the users to fill them. You should also ensure that the questions are friendly and not prying.

Website visitors wouldn't be interested in filling out a document requiring personal information. Thus, you should ensure that the questions, especially the first one, are short and ask for minimal personal data.

In addition, people are often hesitant to provide personal data online because they fear it might end up in the wrong hands. Research shows that about 60% of small businesses shut down because of a data breach within the first six months. These numbers can be alarming to potential customers who wouldn't want their personal information intercepted by hackers.

Another aspect to consider when creating a form is time. A website visitor might only be willing to spend up to five minutes on your website and, therefore, would overlook the form. On the other hand, a simple and short form might receive more prospects because it's less time-consuming and easy to complete.

To increase visibility, you can also have the lead generation forms at the top of the fold. This is because users hardly scroll to the bottom of the page and might not be interested by the time they get there. Further, having visual cues such as arrows or indicators to the form can also boost the chances of users filling the lead generation forms.

5. Instruction videos

People tend to prefer videos over reading content when using a website. Videos can significantly improve the conversion rate of consumers on your website, especially if you're in e-commerce. This is because videos can humanise a website where a user feels they're being addressed by a natural person who understands their needs.

For the instruction videos to be effective, you should ensure that they address the user and are simple to follow.

In addition, most people are likely to be converted by a video instead of an advertisement. This is because videos are more detailed and provide the information the consumer needs. A video can convince a user that they need a website's products or services.

6. Above the fold information

As mentioned before, website visitors go through the information above the fold before deciding to continue using the website. Thus, the information above the fold should be enough to make the customer sign up for a newsletter or give their email address.

You can start by ensuring that all the core information is provided on the page that a customer lands on when they follow a link to your site. The landing page should include the following:

Who you are. Your logo or business name

What product or service you're offering

How to go to the next step

Who your target consumers are

The next step for your website design Perth should be the products page, subscription, inquiry form, or contact with a service assistant. This information improves the conversion rate by giving consumers everything they need quickly.

7. Appropriate web design

Your web design should be appropriate for your content, products, or services. Your design should be aesthetically pleasing because 94% of consumers' first impressions are from the web design. About 38% of the visitors are likely to leave if they find the website unappealing.

Ideally, the design should capture the users' attention and make them want to stay and continue engaging. While you might offer excellent services and high-quality products, customers rely on what they see on the website to decide if they want to make a purchase. To optimise your website, you can do the following:

Make the design reflect the business: The design should be custom-made for your business, where the colours and aesthetics match what you're selling or advertising. For instance, if you sell beauty products, the theme of the design can be soft and attractive by using light colours such as pink.

Create a style guide: Before designing the website, create a guide to ensure that you stay on track and maintain consistency throughout. Consumers are likely to believe in a site that's consistent and organised in its design.

Customise the design: While hiring a professional web designer Perth might be expensive, the cost is worth it. A web designer can ensure that you have a unique website that'd be memorable to your clients. This can boost conversions and the rate of people returning to your website.

Your web design is the first interaction a user has when they click on your website, and it should compel them to stay.

8. Lead generators

Once core lead generators are on your website, ensure that you regularly evaluate their performance. Regular assessments of lead generators can help you determine their performance and what needs improvement.

For illustration, you can evaluate all landing pages' performance and compare them. If one landing page performs better than the other, you'll have to check on the cause of the discrepancies. Maybe the one performing better is more user-friendly, and it'd help to incorporate those components on the other page.

Conclusion