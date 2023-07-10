Sustainable farming tips and practices in 2023

Picture by Shutterstock

The importance of sustainable practices for long term productivity and environmental preservation can not be underestimated.



Due to predicted population growth, food supply will need to increase by a staggering 70 per cent [1].



In order to achieve this with as little environmental impact as possible, the agricultural industry must adopt an eco-conscious approach to farming.

In this article we discuss the most popular sustainable farming practices in 2023.

1. Conservation agriculture

A method of preserving the quality of the land, conservation farming intends to restrict mechanical disturbance so that the soil remains healthy.



Crop rotation and restoring organic matter to the soil are key in order to leave the land in as natural a state as possible.

In practice, methods such as direct seeding or no-tillage are utilised to maintain optimal soil carbon levels, which is necessary for both soil health and preventing excessive release of carbon into the atmosphere.

2. Precision farming

Precision farming employs the use of sensors and monitors to assess soil and crop conditions in order to utilise conservative water, fertiliser and pesticide usages.



This allows for less water consumption, and a minimised carbon footprint as chemicals are only used when databases indicate that they are required and not used merely according to schedule or season.

Precision farming has been widely adopted amongst progressive Australian farmers.



Planning to upgrade agricultural products and services to include precision farming practices is tipped to become the most popular shift over the coming years.

3. Organic farming

A sustainable agricultural system that utilises ecological pest control methods and biofertilisers comprised of plant and animal waste. The benefits being:

Reduces chemical usage

Reduces soil erosion

Recycles animal waste back into the farm

The drawbacks centre mainly on the lower crop yields and higher production costs as opposed to conventional farming methods.



However it is predicted that future government policies will heavily favour sustainable farming methods such as organic farming and provide incentives for growers to make the switch.

4. Regenerative agriculture

The principles of regenerative agriculture centre mainly upon soil health, fertiliser use, water use to enhance the operation and ecosystem of the farm itself.

Regenerative farming aims to increase plant diversity, encourage planting cover crops and minimise soil disturbances to help maintain soil carbon levels.

Adopting the principles of regenerative farming benefits the planet and your farm directly; the more organic matter in the soil, the more water-holding capacity you have in the event of drought or downpour, which is a growing impact of climate change.

In summary

Changing government policies heavily favour sustainable practices; putting measures in place now to accommodate your business gives you the best advantage.



Consider consulting with your agricultural finance company to discuss investing in new technologies that promote sustainability.



The shift in farming practice is tipped to be a dramatic but necessary one in order to preserve our land and meet increasing food supply demand.

