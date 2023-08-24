Why people are ditching metal outdoor furniture and going for cane instead

Cane outdoor furniture is rising in popularity, and it's not hard to see why. Picture Shutterstock

Outdoor furniture is equally as important to your home as indoor furniture. It has the capacity to transform your front or back yard, turning it into your very own oasis.

Without outdoor furniture, especially chairs, you have nowhere to enjoy your backyard - meaning increased time spent indoors.

In the warmer months, why would you want that to be the case? Being cooped up inside may be acceptable during the winter, but it certainly isn't the case for spring and summer.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, you don't want to go cheap and get something that won't last. Instead, invest in quality furniture that you know will last for years to come and won't tarnish. Metal furniture is a major culprit for this.

While it looks pretty initially, metal furniture quickly rusts and deteriorates when left out in the harsh Australian conditions. Thus, it's better to assess your other options before buying outdoor furniture you'll soon regret.

Many Australians are discovering that cane outdoor furniture suits their lifestyle requirements far better than other options on the market.

In fact, more and more people are investing in quality cane and wicker furniture, with this manufacturing industry forecasted to grow over the next four years.

Why the cane-craze?

Cane furniture refers to the type of furniture made from the hollow stem of a large rattan vine.

Cane is a material that comes from the outer skin of the rattan plant, a type of palm tree that grows in the tropical regions of Asia, Africa, and Australia. This material is highly durable, flexible, and lightweight, making it perfect for furniture.

It's often used for chair seats, backs, and sides, as well as for table surfaces and other decorative furniture elements. The weaving process used in creating cane furniture adds to its strength and durability.

If you're looking to invest in quality outdoor furniture and are unsure which material to go with, there are many different reasons why cane outdoor furniture is becoming the go-to choice for many.

Durability

Cane furniture is very sturdy and durable, making it great for those who plan on keeping it for years to come (and why wouldn't you?).

You don't want outdoor furniture that will fall apart or crumble after a couple of years of wear and tear. Quality cane or wicker furniture should last you decades, so you won't need to be changing your pieces every few years or so.

Cane or wicker can also withstand harsh sunlight and rain, making it the perfect outdoor furniture option. Still, we recommend you cover it with a weatherproof cover when you're not using it for extended periods of time.

Aesthetics

Cane outdoor furniture has a timeless appeal that suits any space. Due to its simplicity, it can blend into and adapt to any environment.

Whether you have a Hampton-style beach house, wildlife oasis or an ordinary suburban home, you can turn your outdoor space into an area that is just as cosy as your space's interior.

Cane and wicker furniture are available in a range of colours, so no matter the style you're after, you'll be able to find it.

Lower impact

Another reason why more people are switching out their ordinary outdoor furniture to cane alternatives is due to its lower impact on the planet.

Opting for cane furniture positively impacts the environment due to the sustainable nature of the rattan plant. It's a fast-growing plant that replenishes quickly and doesn't contribute to deforestation, thus ensuring a lower carbon footprint.

Additionally, the production process of cane furniture is considerably less polluting as it typically requires fewer chemicals and less energy compared to metal or plastic furniture. This eco-friendliness aligns with the increasing global awareness and desire for environmentally responsible choices.

Comfort

Comfort is a paramount factor when choosing outdoor furniture.

Surprisingly, despite its hardy appearance, cane furniture offers comfort unlike any other type of outdoor furniture. This is primarily due to the woven construction of cane and wicker furniture, which offers inherent flexibility.

This flexibility results in a more forgiving surface, yielding slightly under pressure, hence providing a more comfortable sitting experience compared to rigid materials like metal or wood.

You can even enjoy cane furniture without cushions, and it will still be comfortable - trust us.