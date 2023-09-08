Thinking of Opening a Restaurant in 2023/2024? Consider These Industry Tips

Opening a restaurant is a dream for many. But what does it take in todays landscape? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Anyone with a love of food and going out to eat it has at least once had the thought, "Maybe I should start a restaurant."

Restaurants bring some of the best elements of life - food, drink, design, atmosphere, and community - together under one roof. Yet the reality of starting any kind of eatery is far more complex than harbouring an entrepreneurial spirit and an above-average palette (while that is a great place to start).

All it takes is watching a few episodes of The Bear to understand that location, organisation, staffing, and possessing quality commercial kitchen equipment are all paramount for success.



It doesn't matter how well-intended your efforts are, if your goal is to open a restaurant and you don't properly prepare - and by prepare, we mean understanding the present landscape, composing a solid business plan, and investing in pieces from Australia's most trusted supplier of commercial kitchen equipment - then you'll pay the price down the line.

So, for those keen to get cooking commercially, here are some essential industry tips for starting your own dining space in the next year.

Australia's modern restaurant landscape

Australia's restaurant landscape is as unique as its people. It's a mosaic of multicultural flavours that represent our diverse population, from traditional Aboriginal bush food to Southeast Asian, Mediterranean, and everything in between.

Fusion cuisine, in particular, has taken centre stage in many hubs, where Australian ingredients are blended with international techniques. Sustainability is also at the forefront of today's dining scene, with a growing emphasis on farm-to-table and garden-to-plate approaches, not just for freshness, but also to support local farmers and reduce carbon footprints.

Another factor to keep in mind is the role of technology in today's brick-and-mortar destinations. For restaurants, this means high-tech equipment in the front of the house as well as the back, including digital menus, POS systems, and commercial-grade appliances.

Ultimately, there's no cuisine type or restaurant concept that couldn't be successful down under - if executed well.

Base your concept on location & community

Understanding the local dining trends, tastes of the residents, and any gaps in the market where you plan to set up shop will offer valuable bits of information you can build off of.

Maybe it's a cuisine not yet explored in the area, or a distinct dining experience that resonates with the community's culture and history, conducting localised market research will help you identify a unique offering to distinguish your establishment from others.

Don't try to do too much

While striving to stand out, it's crucial not to overextend. Avoid the temptation to be a jack-of-all-trades, offering everything to everyone.

Focus on your unique proposition and excel in it. Spreading yourself too thin can not only strain your resources but can also dilute your brand's identity. A concentrated, community-centric approach ensures that your restaurant remains relevant, memorable, and cherished by the locals.

Construct a solid yet adaptable business plan

Post-pandemic, every business owner is sick of hearing the word "pivot." But striking a balance between having a plan and being adaptable is crucial for anyone embarking on a business venture.

A well-thought-out business plan serves as your compass. It lays down the foundation of your restaurant's mission, financial projections, target demographics, marketing strategies, and operational plan. This groundwork not only provides clarity and direction for your team, but also attracts potential investors in the preliminary stages.

However, unexpected challenges inevitably arise - the restaurant business is notorious for them, after all. An adaptable business plan isn't about changing your core mission or values at the drop of a hat, but having contingency strategies in place. It means regularly revisiting and updating your plan based on changing market conditions, customer feedback, evolving trends, and product innovations.

Invest in quality equipment

When it comes down to it, having a thorough plan is great, but what does it matter if it's not well executed?

The equipment you arm your kitchen with is the foundation of the culinary creations you'll craft and how efficiently your business runs. The heart and soul of every memorable dish isn't just the chef's prowess, but also the tools at their disposal.

The choice of equipment can make or break the flow of a busy restaurant. High-quality equipment doesn't just mean durability and longevity, but also consistency in performance. Frequent malfunctions, repairs, and replacements can quickly turn low-quality tools into costly liabilities. Also, downtime due to equipment failure can disrupt service, impacting both revenue and your reputation.

Whether it's an oven that evenly distributes heat, ensuring that pastries rise uniformly, a blender that delivers the same velvety texture each time, or a commercial dishwasher that keeps service on the go, consistency is key to culinary success - it's what keeps customers coming back.