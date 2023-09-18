Cybersecurity 101: What does it take to be a cyber safe family?

This is branded content.
Who's watching you while you're on the web?
The usual suspects are your browser, internet provider, and people you share the computer with.
And then there are the unusual suspects - hackers and cybercriminals.
Cybercrime is a growing threat here in Australia.
And with digital technologies being a fixture in our schools and workplaces, Aussie families can learn how to keep their devices secure.
Thankfully, keeping yourself safe online is as easy as using an Australian VPN (i.e., a VPN service with international servers), amongst other security measures.
Here's all you need to know about keeping your family safe and 'cyber secure' when accessing the web.
Our data is worth its weight in gold.
That's what makes digital advertising a half a trillion-dollar industry.
But sadly, data is just as valuable to hackers as to digital advertisers.
So how can you protect your data online?
A good place to start is by learning more about your data, how it can be managed, and, most importantly, how third parties can use it.
Here are some types of data you'll need to protect.
PII includes anything that can be used to identify you.
That's your real name, home address, your emails, phone numbers, birthday, relationship status, family members, or even friends.
Even the places where you take pictures for your Instagram says something about you.
And with enough pieces of PII, a hacker can impersonate or target you.
Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) is hardly interested in your browsing habits.
But since they can see what you're doing, a security breach at your ISP HQ can also affect you.
If they get hacked, it's out of your hands - so it's worth checking an ISP's history for data leaks before you sign up.
Since your email accounts receive messages from the many companies and sites you might use, they're goldmines for PII and browsing habits.
same goes for your phone messages, so your email address and phone number should be held close to your chest.
Though card skimming is rare, making purchases through insecure methods may allow fraudsters to steal your bank details.
Previously, companies like Ticketmaster, Boom!
Mobile and British Airways have fallen prey to such schemes.
If you fear that your financial data has fallen into the wrong hands, it's best to put a hold on your card and ask your bank for a new one.
As more hospitals transition to e-records, there may be more attempts to use medical data to manipulate victims.
Using home ancestry kits and sites could also put you at risk.
When accessing the web, be mindful of where you share your DNA profile or medical history.
The EU's General Data Protection Regulation has brought the hammer down on many businesses that collect and manage data.
Specific security measures are now mandated, and data breaches incur high penalties for the breached companies.
With the uptake of remote work, end-to-end encryption has become the industry standard for communication software like Zoom (meaning others can't view your video calls).
But governments have been pushing back to allow for backdoor access.
The result remains unknown, but to err on the side of caution, we recommend the following precautions:
Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and the like are the norm when picking a web browser.
But they're not entirely private.
And some of them are openly selling your data.
We recommend using specialised secure browsers like The Onion Router (TOR).
The easiest is to clear your cache regularly. This reduces the browsing data that's on hand.
And if you prefer, you can set your browser to block all cookies (though it'll mean you have to log in every single time to every site).
You should find HTTP or HTTPS at the start of all websites you visit.
They're similar abbreviations but significantly different.
The S stands for secure.
As a rule of thumb, you want to avoid HTTP sites (which Chrome demarcates with a red, opened lock).
All websites you visit should be accompanied by a little padlock symbol on your browser.
This denotes that the website has an up-to-date SSL (or 'Secure Sockets Layer') certificate.
There are many effective privacy plugins on the market today.
For instance, Disconnect (which has since been built into Firefox) can visualise invisible tracking requests your browser receives.
Beyond that, uBlock Origin stops popups and invasive ads, Privacy Badger blocks trackers, and NSSS disables potentially-dangerous active content like Javascript.
Google is the biggest and most widely used search engine today, but it's not just making money off its advertising.
Your data is their pleasure and profit, along with other big search bars like Bing and Yahoo!
They use it for personalised ads and to compile user profiles.
Suppose you'd prefer a search engine that doesn't collect your user data; opt for DuckDuckGo, Qwant, or Searx.
These search engines make their money from ads and affiliates without collecting data.
Convenience is king, and cybercriminals know that best of all. If you have access to a public network, so do criminals.
While using the same network, hackers can use Man-in-The-Middle (MiTM) attacks to view and manipulate your browsing to a criminal's advantage.
There are even instances where hackers create a duplicate network to invite unsuspecting victims.
You can avoid these hacker traps using your cellular data or a mobile hotspot instead of public Wi-Fi networks.
A VPN is designed to create an encrypted connection between you and the websites you visit. In other words, it creates a 'virtual private network' (or 'VPN') for browsing without prying eyes.
VPNs have also become popular tools for accessing region-restricted content online (i.e., American Netflix or BBC from a UK-based web server).
Many VPNs can even be installed in the browser and turned on and off with a single button.
But though they are incredibly convenient tools, it's worth knowing that some countries have banned VPNs.
These include Iran, China, Turkey, Russia, and more.
As your mobile devices can be used to confirm your access to your email or bank accounts, they require extra attention and security.
Thankfully, phone companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung are constantly implementing new security features to help with this.
This includes the following security measures for your portable digital devices.
If you don't have automatic updates, go to your settings' software update section and read the changelog.
Parents are also advised to turn on automatic updates on their children's devices. This includes iPads, mobile phones, desktop computers, and even printers - all smart devices should be set up with automatic software updates.
Both Google phones and iPhones have an app for locating your phone and the rest of your family's devices.
You can enable this within the iCloud section of your iPhone's settings menu or the Security section of your Google phone.
Find My Phone can be a lifesaver when you've left something behind, or your child has wandered off.
Another valuable setting for your devices is putting a lock on USB access.
This prevents people from looking at your phone's stored files without your passcode.
Most phones arrive with this setting on, but you can also find it in the TouchID section of your iPhone's settings.
Privacy laws and data use are transforming and changing rapidly, and it's become a tug-of-war between national governments and tech giants.
Concessions are being made on both sides, and it's a 'prepare for the worst and hope for the best' type of situation.
Using safer software like secure browsers, VPNs, and managing app permissions might only be the tip of the iceberg in a sea of changes, but it's certainly a solid starting point.
