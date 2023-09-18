Top tools to keep at home: A guide for Aussie families

This is branded content.
There are some household items that all Australian families need to keep around.
In our kitchens, you're likely to see plenty of saucepans, fry pans, cutlery, mugs, plates, and other cooking and crockery staples.
In our bathrooms, you're likely to find hairdryers, bathroom scales, shower caddies, and towel racks.
As for our bedrooms and living areas, these are highly likely to include essential accessories like clocks, practical lighting, and cable management systems.
All of these household essentials are vital to living a comfortable life.
And the tools in our garage are no different.
Every Aussie household should have a well-stocked toolbox.
After all, you never know when you'll need to perform some basic DIY tasks around the house.
Thankfully, Aussie homeowners have the opportunity to invest in quality Australian-made tools.
This includes tools like Australian quality spanners, screwdriver sets, plier sets, and even cordless drills, saws, and multi-tools.
But of all the tools and technology lining the shelves of your local hardware store, what are the top investments that you should be making for your household?
We'll be answering that question today by sharing the top tools that all Aussie families should be keeping at home.
First, let's start with the obvious basics.
One particular tool that you're guaranteed to use at least a dozen times a year (if not more than) is a screwdriver.
Ideally, you should have a screwdriver set with various sizes of Phillips head and flathead screwdrivers.
You'll need these for various jobs around the house, such as tightening cabinet hinges, door hinges and furniture assembly and disassembly.
Other tasks that require a screwdriver include replacing toy batteries (opening the flap) and removing the fly wire on your windows in order to conduct thorough window cleaning.
Next on your purchase list should be a spanner set.
These versatile tools are the best method for tightening or loosening nuts, bolts and other attachments.
You might find yourself reaching for a spanner at various times - such as during furniture assembly, changing a tyre on your car, or a host of other DIY tasks.
Whatever the job you're looking to complete, you should always keep a spanner handy.
Not on to shifters, which is just another word for adjustable wrenches.
These are essential tools for your household toolbox, as they can be adjusted to loosen or tighten smaller or larger nuts.
The versatility of these tools is what makes them a must-add to your household's toolbox.
A good set of shifters should be able to fill in any gaps in sizes that may exist in your spanner set.
The next set of tools to acquire for your Aussie household is a set of saws.
You can buy manual or power saws (both battery and corded).
It's also important to note that the types of saws you buy will depend on how often you use this particular piece of equipment, as well as the type of work you're looking to complete.
Aussie homeowners are also advised to consider their usability needs when selecting suitable saws for their garage space.
A hand saw and a hacksaw are fine for occasional use here or there, but they require some elbow grease to operate.
However, for bigger jobs or more frequent use, a battery-powered or corded power saw is worth the investment, as it will save you heaps of time and won't leave you with a sore arm and shoulder after the job is done.
Don't neglect the humble and simple tape measure as a home tool essential for your Aussie family.
A tape measure will allow you to quickly measure the distance between two points, which is essential for all home renovations, DIY projects and other tasks.
For instance, you can measure your windows when shopping for new curtains or measure a space when considering a new piece of furniture such as a cabinet, bookshelf or table.
No garage toolset is complete without one, and you can pick one up cheaply from most hardware stores or even online.
We also recommend investing in a few cloth or fabric tape measures to add to your household's sewing kit.
These tools are guaranteed to come in handy for families with younger children who may be outgrowing their clothes faster than you can keep up.
With a fabric tape measure on hand, you can keep track of your kids' measurements and tailor their clothes as needed or use the measurements to shop with confidence if the little ones are in need of a wardrobe refresher.
Next on the list of essential household tools is the power drill and of course, an impact driver.
We recommend opting for a battery-powered drill to reduce your risks of being stuck to the maximum length of your cord when using any corded drills.
With a battery-powered drill, you can easily take your household drill anywhere you need to use it, including up a ladder, in your roof cavity, and even under your house if required.
Your impact driver should also ideally be cordless, just so you can also bring it anywhere you're likely to need your drill.
As impact drivers are typically used to drive in fasteners, lag bolts, and longer screws, they can often come with longer cords or cables.
Even so, the cord of your impact driver can prove to be a tripping hazard, so it's best to keep it cordless just like its companion tool, the power drill.
Last but certainly not least, is the trusty and reliable hammer.
This is another essential tool to acquire for any family home, or even just any household that has a passion for hanging up wall art, amongst a host of other household jobs.
A hammer is used for pounding in nails, and the forked side of its head (also known as its claw) can be used to pry nails out of wood when required.
These jobs are everyday tasks in most home repairs, renovations and DIY projects, which is what makes hammers one of the most essential tools that can be found in your garage.
And there you have it - the top tools that all Aussie families should keep in their home and garage.
With these practical tools at your disposal, your household should be equipped for most DIY, repair, and renovation tasks (as well as the odd school science or crafts project here and there!).
