History of the Everest Races and betting strategies for the track

The prestigious Everest race, having wrapped its sixth edition with resounding success, is eager to return to the tracks in 2023. Picture Shutterstock

The prestigious Everest race, having wrapped its sixth edition with resounding success, is eager to return to the tracks in 2023. The first three iterations already set a high bar, ushering in an era of excitement and thrill. The Everest offers an enticing total prize pool of $20 million, of which the winner takes home a cool $7 million.

If you are into betting, it is important to know the history of Everest races and develop a sound betting strategy for the track.

Detailed analysis and breakdown of the Everest 2022 results

In an astounding turn of events, the underdogs from Victoria left the locals in disbelief as Giga Kick, trained by the illustrious Clayton Douglas, clinched victory at the Everest. The remarkable horse triumphed under the masterful guidance of seasoned jockey Craig Williams. Giga Kick seized the lead from the strong contender, Nature Strip, in the home straight, further cementing his untarnished winning streak.

In a closely contested race, the commendable Private Eye, trained by Joseph Pride and ridden by Brenton Avdulla, secured the second position. The dark horse of the event, Mazu, rounded off the top three. The latter, trained by the esteemed duo Peter and Paul Snowden and ridden by Sam Clipperton, finished just a nose ahead of Nature Strip, clinching third place in a dramatic photo finish. Here's a quick recap of the final standings:

Giga Kick - Trainer: Clayton Douglas - Jockey: Craig Williams Private Eye - Trainer: Joseph Pride - Jockey: Brenton Avdulla Mazu - Trainer: Peter & Paul Snowden - Jockey: Sam Clipperton

Comprehensive overview and interpretation of the Everest 2021 race outcomes

In 2021, the veteran sprinter Nature Strip managed to defy the odds and claim victory in The Everest on his third attempt at the esteemed Randwick event. Leading the pack for most of the race, the favourite at $3.70, Nature Strip, seemed to have the race in his control when he reached the final 50 meters. However, the unanticipated surge from Masked Crusader, who had a staggered start and was pegged at odds of $110, created a heart-pounding finale.

Despite this unexpected challenge, the seasoned seven-year-old sprinter, trained by Chris Waller, dug his hooves into the track and upheld his lead, securing the monumental $15 million sprint. Another keen competitor, Eduardo, priced at $4.20, was constantly close on Nature Strip's heels under Joseph Pride's tutelage.

However, Eduardo found himself just shy of outpacing Nature Strip and had to content himself with the third position, trailing behind Masked Crusader, trained by the Hawkes brothers and ridden by Tommy Berry, and ahead of Lost And Running, trained by John O'Shea, who was valued at $41. The race was completed in an impressive time of 1:09.11. The final standings were as follows:

Nature Strip - Trainer: Chris Waller - Jockey: James McDonald Masked Crusader - Trainer: Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes - Jockey: Tommy Berry Eduardo - Trainer: Joseph Pride - Jockey: Nash Rawiller.

In-depth review and evaluation of the Everest 2020 race results

In the exhilarating 2020 edition of The Everest, the majestic grey Classique Legend put on a commanding performance to clinch an unforgettable victory at Randwick. Guided by the experienced Les Bridge, this gallant gelding from the Not A Single Doubt lineage displayed an extraordinary burst of speed to overtake his rivals in the $15 million race. The pace was initially set by Eduardo, who eventually finished in the 11th position, with the mercurial sprinter Nature Strip trailing in the seventh place.

This triumph marked the third win for seasoned jockey Kerrin McEvoy in The Everest, having already tasted victory in the initial two editions atop Redzel. McEvoy's exceptional riding skills were evident as he masterfully navigated Classique Legend to the finish line.

The formidable Godolphin horse, Bivouac, admirably chased Classique Legend, finishing second under the tutelage of jockey Glen Boss. Boss, a veteran of the race, continued his impressive record, having won the 2019 edition aboard Yes Yes Yes.

The third podium spot was secured by South Australian sprinter Gytrash, trained by Gordon Richards and ridden by Jason Collett, edging out Godolphin's other entrant, Trekking. Surprisingly, Nature Strip, who was expected to perform better, was outclassed by his less-favoured stablemate, Haut Brion Her, who took the fifth position just ahead of Santa Ana Lane.

This memorable race was run in a record-breaking time of 1:08.27, setting a new benchmark for future events. Here are the final standings:

Classique Legend - Trainer: Les Bridge - Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy Bivouac - Trainer: James Cummings - Jockey: Glen Boss Gytrash - Trainer: Gordon Richards - Jockey: Jason Collett.

Conclusion

The Everest is undoubtedly one of the most exhilarating horse races in Australia, attracting top-class sprinters from across the globe. With its massive prize pool and fiercely competitive field, it promises to continue delivering electrifying finishes for years to come. As a bettor, staying updated on past race results and analysing them can provide valuable insights for developing a successful betting strategy.