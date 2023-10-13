Eight tips to help keep your beard healthy over this coming hot summer

Facial hair is an excellent way to appear rugged and manly, but keeping it healthy over the summer can be tricky. Picture Shutterstock

During summer, it's all the more critical to maintain personal hygiene and grooming - as the warmer weather can make this a touch more challenging.

You want to look, feel, smell and come across as the best version of yourself.



Taking measures like wearing deodorant, showering or bathing regularly, and brushing our teeth, are all everyday applications of personal grooming that we can all commit to in order to keep ourselves feeling fresh all summer long.

But what if you have a glorious beard?



This helpful article will share eight tips for keeping your beard healthy over the coming hot summer. Read on to learn more.

1. Apply Beard Oil

One of the fundamental elements of beard maintenance is applying beard oil.



This is a special conditioner that is used to soften and moisturise your beard hair. It's also incredibly effective to keep the skin beneath your beard moist and supple.



This is especially important during summer, as the heat can dry out your beard and the skin beneath it.

Beard oil will keep your beard feeling softer and fuller, and it will also help to tame stray or unruly hairs. It can also promote beard growth if that's a goal of yours.



An added bonus is that it makes your beard smell good, which can help your intimate relationships or if you're currently dating.

There are heaps of different beard oils available nowadays, so feel free to choose one that has a scent that you like, or is within your budget.

2. Stay Hydrated

Hydration plays an integral part in keeping healthy - and this also applies to your beard. Hair needs moisture delivered through your skin.



You should aim to drink a good amount of water, mainly when the weather is warm.

As you can expect to sweat more in summer, you'll want to replenish the lost electrolytes and fluid by drinking.



Water is best to hydrate you, but a sports drink may be better if you've engaged in strenuous exercise and sweated a lot.

3. Use a Special Beard Sunscreen

If you're spending time outside, such as at events or social catch-ups, you should consider using a specialised beard or hair sunscreen.



UV radiation can break down hair cuticles and dry out strands, leaving your beard looking brittle and dry.

Thankfully, there are a variety of hair sunscreens available on the market today.



Picking up a special beard sunscreen can be as easy as shopping online or even swinging by your local pharmacy to pick up an off-the-shelf solution.

4. Wash and Rinse After Swimming

Both chlorine and salt will strip your beard of its natural oil (called sebum), negatively impacting it and leaving it dry and worn out. Chlorine can also stop or slow facial hair growth.



But what's a summer holiday without swimming and fun in the sun on the beach?

So, if you're having a dip in the pool or swimming in the ocean this summer, we highly recommend that you rinse off your beard after every swim. And for good measure, be sure to reapply some beard oil after you've rinsed off.



This can help maintain your beard's natural moisture between chlorine swims and rinses.

5. Invest in a Beard Brush

As we've mentioned above, you sweat more in summer.



All that sweat, dead skin, and other oils and dirts that may accumulate throughout hot days will get trapped under your beard.



This means that exfoliation is a must.

You can exfoliate your face and beard in two ways: by using tailored exfoliating pastes or scrubs, and by using a beard brush to help easily remove any debris that gets stuck in your facial hair.



A pure boar's hair beard brush can help to remove all the aforementioned nasties, and help you maintain your beard hygiene all summer long.

6. A Pocket Comb for Eating Out

Summer is a great time to eat out, but as anyone with a beard knows, food crumbs and specks can easily get trapped in your beard.



Summertime foods are also the worst for this too - think ice cream, ribs, seafood, tacos, watermelon, snags and hot dogs.

You should carry a small pocket comb to help keep your beard free from any food residues.



Simply whip out your pocket comb after a hearty meal so that you can comb your beard quickly and make sure that you're ready to hit the town for a summer night out.

7. Beard Wax to Keep Ship Shape

If you're heading out for a wedding, party or event during summer, you'll want your beard to maintain its glorious shape and lustre.



But humid weather is infamous for hair frizzing, which can result in your beard looking less presentable and veering more into caveman territory.

Thankfully, beard waxes can help your facial hair maintain a neat and uniform appearance when you need your beard to behave.



You should consider using a beard balm or special wax product to shape and style your beard for a special occasion.



This will help it keep it in shape during a hot spell.

8. All Too Much? Consider a Trim

If this sounds like too much maintenance to keep in mind over the course of our coming hot summer, however, then that's fine too.



You could always consider a trim or a new beard style that can help you feel more present and enjoying life over this coming summer rather than stressing over the health and aesthetics of your lengthy beard.

After all, summer can be the perfect time to reduce your beard's length and let your ends regrow, if you have found a few split ends here and there.



You can do this yourself or head to a barber - a lovely way to treat yourself (you might want a haircut simultaneously).



Then, as the weather cools in autumn, you can grow your beard back to its full, magnificent length.

A Beard Care Conclusion

This helpful article has shared eight tips to keep your beard healthy, hydrated and gorgeous over the coming hot summer.

