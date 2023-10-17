5 Easy ways to improve your credit score

From diversifying credit accounts to ensuring your bills are paid on time, learn how to stay ahead of the curve with your credit score. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In today's financial landscape, a strong credit score isn't just a number - it's a passport to opportunities.

From securing low-interest loans to qualifying for premium credit cards, your credit score often determines the doors that open for you. Yet, many of us grapple with less-than-stellar scores, uncertain of how to navigate the maze of credit improvement.

If you've ever felt the weight of a low score or simply want to reach a higher score for your next loan, you're in the right place. Let's dive into five actionable ways to elevate your credit score and enhance your financial freedom.

Pay your loans on time

Understanding your credit score can seem daunting, but one clear aspect is the importance of timely loan repayments. Your payment history is a cornerstone of that score, and believe it or not, even a short delay can cause a dip. It's essential to stay on top of this.

One effective strategy is to set up automatic payments. It ensures you never miss a due date, even on your busiest days. If automatic payments aren't your thing, setting a reminder on your calendar or phone works wonders too. This way, you'll be proactive about loan repayments, credit card bills, and other financial responsibilities.

Avoiding multiple credit applications in a short time

Ever feel overwhelmed when juggling too many tasks at once? Banks and creditors feel the same way when they see you applying for several credit accounts in a short timeframe. Each application triggers what's known as a 'hard inquiry' on your credit report. While one inquiry might cause a slight dip in your credit score, multiple hits can really add up.

Applying for a credit card or getting a car loan online is easy, but it's not just about the numbers. Rapidly opening new accounts can paint a picture to lenders that you're in dire need of credit. They might wonder, "Why the sudden rush?" Especially if you're newer to the credit game and lack a long history, it raises eyebrows. To banks, it could scream "potential risk."

The advice? Pace yourself. Before applying for credit, think about the implications and space out your applications. It'll help keep your credit score in good shape and ensure lenders view you as financially responsible.

Reduce credit card balances

When we talk about credit scores, the term 'credit card utilisation rate' often pops up. But what does it really mean?

Simply put, it's how much of your available credit you're actually using. The math is straightforward: divide your current card balances by your total credit limits. This percentage is a big deal when credit bureaus determine your score.

Experts often suggest keeping this utilisation rate below 30 per cent. So, if you've got a credit card with a $1,000 limit, it's wise to keep its balance under $300. But why is this important? High utilisation can signal to lenders that you might heavily rely on credit, which could be considered a risk.

If you find yourself hovering near your credit limit, consider paying down those hefty balances. Another smart move? Distributing your spending across multiple cards, ensuring no single card is maxed out. By managing this ratio, you're taking a direct step to potentially boost your credit score.

Regularly checking your credit report for errors

Think of your credit report as a vehicle maintenance checkup, but for your financial well-being. Just as mechanics might occasionally miss something in a routine check for your bike or car, credit bureaus can sometimes slip up.

These mistakes, from a simple identity mix-up to an incorrect late payment mark, can put a dent in your credit score without you even realising it. And trust us, you don't want to be penalised for someone else's oversight or a debt that isn't yours.

So, what's the remedy? Take initiative. Every year, you're entitled to a free credit report from the three major bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Make it a habit to review them. Spot an error? Don't panic. Reach out and dispute it. The sooner you address these inaccuracies, the better it is for maintaining a clean and accurate reflection of your financial health.

Diversifying your credit mix

Think of your credit history like a well-balanced meal. Just as nutritionists advise a mix of proteins, grains, and vegetables for optimal health, credit scoring models appreciate a diverse plate of financial choices. This includes a mix of credit cards, mortgages, instalment loans, and retail accounts.

Now, this isn't an invitation to go on a credit spree. Opening accounts left and right isn't the answer. Instead, it's about demonstrating over time that you're adept at juggling diverse credit types. It's like showing you can both sprint and run a marathon in the financial world. So, as you navigate your financial journey, consider the benefits of a diversified credit portfolio.