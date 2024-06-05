This is branded content.
You may or may not have noticed that Australian whiskies are the talk of the town at the moment - and by town, we mean the world!
Everyone is talking about Australian distilleries and what they have to offer, with some even picking up their own international awards of late.
You know what they say: good things come to those who wait.
Well, the Australian whisky market has been waiting over 30 years for this moment, and we think it's only right to celebrate it by letting you into everything you need to know about Australian whiskies.
Let's dive right in!
While distilling in Australia has been dated back to the earliest days of the European settlement, making local whiskies in Australia has only really seen its rise in popularity in the last 30 years or so.
Before that, it was considered nothing more than an independent hobby.
Two major legal changes needed to be made to begin the surge of Australian distilling, with one being the Tasmanian state law, which allowed the reintroduction of distilling in the island state in the early 1990s after more than 150 years without.
Once this law had been passed, Bill Lark, founder of Lark Distillery, had his first 20-litre still ready and raring to go.
This sparked a revolution of Tasmanian whiskies that quickly spread across Australia, all the way from Victoria to the west and south.
Bill Lark is still considered the godfather of Australian whisky, so we should all be thanking him for being such a trailblazer!
Australian whisky is largely similar to Scottish whisky, or Scotch, with its baseline design.
Aussie whisky is often double distilled in a pot still and made from malted barley, creating some of the most loved single and blended malt whiskies in the world.
The Spirits Act of 1906 has allowed distillers to become more lenient with their recipes, so they can experiment more without compromising the integrity of the spirit. For example, while cask whisky must be matured for at least two years in Australia, this isn't as strict as Scotland's three-year policy.
This allows Australian distillers to play around with how long they age their whisky to see whether it affects the taste and flavour for the better.
Similarly, whisky casks are not only allowed to be made from oak in Australia like they are in Scotland.
The ability to use different casks and experiment with what makes the best whisky flavour profile is one of the main things that has set Australian whisky apart from the rest, and why it's gained in popularity so rapidly.
So, you've learned the basics of Australian whisky and now you want to give it a go yourself - yay!
But with the sudden surge of popularity and therefore new Aussie whiskies popping up on the market, how are you going to choose just one bottle to begin with?
Let's clue you into three of the best of the best:
Where better than the distillery owned by the godfather of Australian whisky himself?
This bottle comes with some gorgeous fruity notes on the nose, including mango, orange, toasted pineapple, and vanilla.
The palate features even more mango along with apricot, peaches, and toffee apple, before mellowing into a long, citrussy finish.
Hellyers is often considered a modern classic to whisky connoisseurs, so don't miss out on this one!
The nose is packed with citrus and this will extend onto the palate, too, until a vanilla sweetness takes over on your tongue.
The finish is warm and soothing with a hint of sourdough bread and butter, leaving you feeling toasty on a winter's night.
Starward Fortis is a full-bodied whisky made with a rich flavour and an incredible smoothness.
The nose is completely sweet and toasty, with aromas of burnt marshmallows greeting you first.
The palate features things like cinnamon, chocolate ganache, and raisins, while the finish tapers off with a baking spice aftertaste.
And there we have it - all you need to know about Aussie whisky before trying it for yourself. While it's only been popular for around three decades or so, Australian whisky is taking the market by storm.
Who can blame us, especially with the relaxed rules allowing Australian distillers to play around with their recipes more than other countries! So, now all that's left to do is choose the right whisky for you.
Please drink mindfully and responsibly.
