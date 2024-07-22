The cost of cybercrime in Australia: Top trends and statistics

This is branded content.
It seems as though everywhere you turn, you're faced with breaking cybercrime headlines.
With the rise of fraud and data breaches, it's clear that cybercrime is a pervasive and evolving threat that is (unfortunately) here to stay. Cybercrime also wreaks havoc on the lives of individuals and corporations alike.
We delve into the top trends and statistics surrounding cybercrime in Australia. We also share proactive measures to protect from cybercrime, ranging from covering VPN costs vs. value to setting strong and unique passwords for your accounts.
Read on to find out more.
Cybercrime refers to criminal activities that use computers, smartphones, tablets, and the internet. This includes:
Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in digital systems to achieve their goals. Their activities can affect everyone, from individuals to large corporations and government bodies.
Over the last few years, we've seen cybercrime increase tenfold. One of the biggest reasons for this is our increased connectivity. As more of us connect to the internet, the attack surface for cybercriminals expands. With the rise of online banking and shopping, there are more opportunities for hackers to gather financial data.
A second incentive is that profit fuels the increase in cybercrime. Criminals are drawn to cybercrime because it offers quick and lucrative financial rewards. Not to mention, it comes at a much lower risk than, say, robbing a retail store.
One example is ransomware attacks - a way for cybercriminals to make fast cash via ransoms paid using cryptocurrencies. Ransomware attacks provide anonymity and can facilitate money laundering.
Technological advancements like social media also expose us to different types of exploitation. Cybercriminals use methods like phishing and malware to take advantage of security weaknesses. They leverage holes in apps and networks to breach proprietary systems and data.
In 2023, 1.0% of persons (199,100) experienced identity theft in Australia. Identity theft involves using stolen information to impersonate people. This can include opening fraudulent accounts or conducting transactions in their name.
Identity theft cases are increasing as more internet users share personal information on social media. They can result in significant financial losses and damage to credit scores. Ultimately, identity theft can affect the financial stability and personal reputation of victims in the long term.
Another growing area of cybercrime is financial fraud via online banking. Using tactics like phishing, text message spoofing, or fake websites, cybercriminals can access bank accounts with stolen login credentials.
From here, they can make unauthorised transactions or wipe bank accounts in seconds. In 2022, Scamwatch received 14,603 reports about bank impersonation scams. More than $20m in reported losses were also recorded in that year.
Cybercriminals use online shopping scams to deceive customers into buying counterfeit goods. These scams emphasise the importance of looking for signs that a retailer is genuine when shopping online. Scamwatch reports that since 2023, Australians have lost more than $7million to online shopping scams.
Finally, investment scams have been on the rise. Unknowing victims are invited to invest in fraudulent investments that guarantee high returns with little or no risk. Investment fraud has reportedly cost Aussies around a whopping $1.3 billion.
In most cases, senior citizens have been the primary target of these schemes. According to the ACSC, reports made in Australia involved Ponzi schemes and fake investments.
The best thing you can do is take proactive measures to protect yourself and your data.
Below are a few simple things that individuals, as well as corporations, can do to stay ahead of the game.
VPN service adds a layer of protection to secure your internet access. A VPN (virtual private network) provides end-to-end network encryption.
This helps ensure that whatever you do online stays private. VPNs also come at low prices, so it's well worth investing in one to provide you with online privacy and security. This is particularly important when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.
All in all, the costs of using a VPN are minimal compared to the financial losses you could face in a cyber attack.
Set complex passwords that use a mix of at least 12 upper- and lowercase letters, symbols, and numbers. Never use obvious words like your birthday, name, address, and pet names. You can also use a password manager to create and store passwords. This saves you from memorising 30 different codes for all your accounts.
Stay informed about common cyber scams. This includes phishing emails, fake websites, and social engineering tactics. You can find out more on the Scamwatch or ASCS websites. Being aware of these threats can help you recognise and avoid falling victim to them.
If you run a business, it's important to train your employees on cybersecurity practices. Cybercrime can devastate a business, so training programs are essential. Keep your staff updated on the latest phishing scams and data protection protocols.
Proceed with caution whenever you receive a text or email from someone claiming to be a financial institution or other authority. Cybercriminals use spoofing techniques to make messages look like they're from trusted sources.
Avoid clicking on any links, and always reach out to the institution yourself if you have doubts. Most companies don't ask for personal info via text or email to avoid phishing scams.
Update your operating system, antivirus software, and applications to patch vulnerabilities. Enable automatic updates wherever possible to ensure you're protected against the latest threats.
Set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all the accounts you can for more security. Protect your devices and networks with firewalls, encryption, and endpoint security solutions.
Don't let cybercriminals take advantage of you. Embrace these proactive efforts and invest in cybersecurity to stay one step ahead.
Together, we can work towards changing these trends and statistics for the better.
