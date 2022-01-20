news, local-news,

Bunbury Farmers Market owners GDH Enterprises has applied for development approval for its newest venture in Vasse. The project will be more than $10 million and will go to the Joint Development Assessment Panel for approval. It was first announced in August 2021 that the owners of the Bunbury Farmers Market had secured the site in Vasse. Bunbury Farmers Market owner Kevin Opferkuch told the Mail the expansion would help offset a predicted 20 to 25 per cent business loss to the Bunbury store as a result of the Forrest Highway interchange of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road. The application for the Vasse site shows there will be car parking spacse for 198 vehicles including trailers, a fenced dog area, nature playground as well as a cafe and retail store. "The Vasse Village by Bunbury Farmers Market development has been designed with a contemporary, down south Vasse feel combined with the successful and well known Bunbury Farmers Market retail experience," the application states. GDH Enterprises promises to expand the Bunbury Farmers Market's 'one of kind' experience to the new development. "The internal floor layout proposed is like the Bunbury flagship store and will include a circulating pathway around the interior of the market culminating at checkouts, a takeaway café component at the entry / exit, with associated service and logistics areas away from the public interface," the application states. "Vasse Village by Bunbury Farmers Market will remain a locally owned and operated business that will generate employment. "This includes during construction and for the extensive network of associated growers, suppliers and other contractors." With many opportunities for expansion across the state, Bunbury Farmers Market owner Graham Heath identified Vasse Village as the ideal location for the next site due to its growing community and easy access to Busselton, Dunsborough and Margaret River. Mr Heath previously told the Mail the team were "extremely excited" to be able to build what is hoped to be a world class South West fresh food market in Vasse. "Capitalising on our 40 years of experience we will be improving on what has been created at our Bunbury market, while continuing to deliver an exceptional shopping experience," he said. The application is open for public comment on the City of Busselton website until February 9.

