AN application for a sea container on Glen Huon Oval will be discussed for the fourth time at the Shire of Dardanup February meeting. As proposed by Bunbury and Districts Dog Club, the application seeks the installation of a sea container on the oval next to the Eaton Sports Club, for storage. A letter of objection from a resident on Cowin Gardens saw Dardanup councillors deny the application and offer up two alternative locations for the container. Club president Wally Cook said the club had been located at Hay Park for some 27 years, but now wanted to move in order to be more visible to the public. "We currently have a sea container located behind the Little Athletics shed at Hay Park, but people usually can't find us," Mr Cook explained. "And that's why we want to move - because if we were at Glen Huon Oval, we could put some signs up and people could locate us more easily. On December 15, Cr Stacey Gillespie moved that the council approve the application for the container for a two-year period beginning January 2022. Cr Gillespie said she visited the property on Cowin Gardens, but that she didn't think the "bum end" of a sea container impacted the residents. "It's not ruining their amenity - the bright lights of Eaton Fair are far worse in my opinion," Cr Gillespie said. "We shouldn't be refusing this application - we need to give this club approval and get them into the community of Dardanup." The motion was lost four to five. Cr Patricia Perks moved an alternative officer recommended resolution to refuse the application based on the sea container being "inconsistent with the character and future amenity of the area". Cr Perks expressed concern that they would have no 'plan B' should the two-year lease not work in their favour. The motion was carried seven to two and delegated the CEO to offer approval of the sea container in two locations at Glen Huon Oval. Mr Cook said the two locations were "unsuitable" for the club. He expressed hope that a decision could be made that worked for the club and the Shire at the next meeting on February 23.

