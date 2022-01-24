news, local-news,

Australind Swimming Club is riding a wave of success following the 2022 State Sunsmart Country Championships held at HBF stadium Perth earlier this month. More than 450 swimmers took to the water in this prestigious event at which the club, with a small team of 20 competitors, won a swag of medals. While individual performances rewarded swimmers with 29 medals, 20 being gold, it was an overall team effort that gave club coach Taarna Cam the most enjoyment at the meet. "We all worked together and they all did so well," Cam said. "Last year there were 62 personal best times, and this year there were 84. All this was done with almost half of the squad being new to the club." The coach said there were fine individual efforts, citing several of the club's talented youngsters. Eleven-year-old Kael O'Byrne won five gold and a silver medal while Jay Pfoeffer (aged 10) won eight gold and broke seven club records. One of the club's senior competitors, Amie Holwill (aged 21), was recognised at the meet for her outstanding achievements, winning gold in the 50, 100, 200, 400 and 800 freestyle events. Holwill finished in the top five female swimmers of the meet, coming third, and was awarded for her efforts. But, it was a particular accolade that has the lively Australind Swimming Club team coach walking on water. The 'pooled' efforts of competitors, officials, and supporters alike from Australind were recognised with the the 'Swimming WA Spirit Award' given to the club in recognition of, amongst other attributes, teamwork. "We are a small club, we have little support, but we have a lot of passion, which is shared amongst all at the club. "We are all proud together."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/aa41156e-575d-481f-b699-3cecc2db6ad8.jpg/r0_104_2100_1290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg