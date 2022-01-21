news, local-news,

FOR the first time in eight years, land developer Satterley has released 11, new coastal lots now available in Dalyellup Beach. Located on the south-western boundary on the suburb, the first stage in the coastal precinct will comprise 32 lots, with prices starting from $175,000. The first 11 lots range in size from 338sqm to 664sqm and are located 600 metres from the beach. Dalyellup residents of seven years, Ali and Mark Sander, said they chose to live in Dalyellup Beach based on its location and proximity to local schools and shops. "Dalyellup really has a bit of everything," Ms Sander said. "It's close to schools, parks and everything you need is within walking distance. "The community at Dalyellup Beach is really hands on, everyone here does so much to create an amazing community spirit. Everyone cares about their neighbours and you can feel it." Satterley Property Group chief executive Nigel Satterley said the release provided the "perfect opportunity" for homebuyers looking to make "an affordable sea change to a well-established, premium community." "Dalyellup Beach has grown to become a thriving community during the past 23 years ago and remains a popular choice for families in the South West," Mr Satterley said. "Given the continued popularity of the estate and the limited release of coastal land, we expect these new lots will be very popular." Dalyellup Beach is set to receive a new town square along with a tavern and childcare centre, due for completion in 2022. Construction on the new Dalyellup skate park precinct will also commence this year.

New coastal lots making waves in Dalyellup