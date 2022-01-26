news, local-news,

The Shire of Capel has supported suggestions made by Capel and Stratham residents on how to tackle managing mosquitos. As decided at the shire's ordinary council meeting on January 19, the council supported three motions suggested by the residents at a special electors meeting in October 2021. The motions moved will see information on mosquito trapping shared with the public via email and the shire's Facebook page, the forming of a Mosquito Management Community Consultative Committee and the endorsement of the Shire of Capel Mosquito Management Plan. In October, Stratham resident Marie Bowen told the Mail that the mosquito situation, which was worse in the warmer months, was "absolutely horrendous". "Sometimes I can't go outside because it's so bad," Ms Bowen said. "This affects families, animals, children and business people." At the meeting, Councilor David Clews said it had been made clear from the residents at the special electors meeting in October that they wanted to be "a part of the process". "They don't want to be told 12 times what we've decided for them, they want to be part of what information is available and how it will get across to people," Cr Clews said. "This is something that the community is screaming at us to be involved with and they have a group of people who want to get involved with this sort of thing. "It's beholden on us to offer them that option." The shire's Mosquito Management Plan will next be formally submitted to the Western Australian, Department of Health for review, enabling the shire to tackle the mosquito issue when the mosquitos return towards the end of 2022.

