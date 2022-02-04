news, local-news,

THREE Bunbury-based organisations have received a share of over $5million that will see the refurbishment of community housing properties throughout the South West. Alliance Housing Western Australia chief officer Kay Shaw said the $2million received would fund major refurbishments of 23 dwellings in Bunbury, Australind, Glen Iris and Nannup. "It will directly benefit 48 adults and children living in these properties while ensuring the properties continue to meet the needs of low income households in the future," Ms Shaw said. "South West builders and trades will also benefit from this funding as we will be offering local businesses the opportunity to carry out the works wherever possible." As part a grant released by the state government, Accordwest, the Bunbury Housing Association Incorporation (Alliance Housing) and Pathways SouthWest Incorporation all received funding. Pathways SouthWest Incorporated chief executive Steve Blackwell said the funding received of $344,136 will be using to not only refurbish housing, but to support those suffering from negative mental health as well. "The funding will be used on four of our properties in Bunbury, Withers, Usher and Carey Park, who all house tenants who have a lived experience with mental health issues and as such are in a recovery program," Mr Blackwell said. "This money will help us do a bit of a maintenance on our properties so we can bring them up a bit and prolong the life of them so that they're still used in the future. "Having a secure home is paramount to having good mental health, as people with lived issues of mental health are susceptible to homelessness, often living in poverty and are socially isolated and vulnerable. The support is so important." Non profit organisation Accordwest received $1,420,192 of the funding. All projects have a completion end date of December 2024.

