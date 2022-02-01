news, local-news,

NEARLY 300 competitors took on the 30th annual, Apprentice and Traineeship Company Australia Day Fun Run. Held on January 26, runners met at Blair Street across from Bicentennial Square at 7.30am to enjoy both a 10 kilometre run and a five kilometre run or walk. While some newcomers took home personal bests, others achieved their own milestones like the Gildersleeve family. Father, Troy, said it was the first time he had run with his sons Brock and Zac since they were five years old. With an array of Bunbury Runners Club keep cups and water bottles for the winners, as well as a raffle, Ryan Bailie received Male Open Winner for the 10 kilometre race. Bailie completed the 10 kilometre in 33 minutes, 32 seconds and said the run was "a great way to start the day". "Thank you to the runners club for putting on the event despite some restrictions," Bailie said. "I look forward to doing more events like this in the future." Results: Juniors (9-15) 5km - Lucas Andrews, 17:40 and Lucy Steer, 24:20 Juniors (12-15) 10km - Felicity Fleming, 56:58 Open Category Male 5km - Zeke Tinley, 15:19 Open Category Female 5km - Toni Lander, 20:21 Veteran Male 5km - Tyne Timmers, 20.13 Veteran Female 5km - Kathy Wardle, 23:15 Super Veteran Male 5km - Brett Whitford, 21:04 Super Veteran Female 5km - Julie Hogan, 26:09 Male Open Winner 10km - Ryan Bailie, 33:32 Female Open Winner 10km - Hannah Paget, 42:11 Male Veteran Winner 10km - Allan Holmes, 39:05 Female Veteran Winner 10km - Kerri Wallis, 45:52 Super Veteran Male 10km - Ian Lockhart, 47:26 Super Veteran Female 10km - Anita Parsons, 48:27

