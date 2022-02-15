news, local-news,

BUNBURY will showcase over 40 different cultures as part of the annual South West Multicultural Festival. Set for Saturday, February 19, the Bunbury community can enjoy an array of entertainment and fun for the whole family from 3pm to 6pm. Big features of the festival include traditional dancing from a range of countries, music from Noongar Elder, Doctor Richard Walley and a Flag Parade that will see flag bearers walk down the café strip of Bunbury before finishing at the Graham Bricknell Memorial Music Shell. 2022 marks the festival's 15th year, which Bunbury Multicultural Group chairperson Susanne Hamersley said had just gotten "bigger and bigger". "There are so many different cultures in Bunbury that will be featured," Ms Hamersley said. "It's such an important event, especially in these ever changing times with COVID. "With multicultural families separated overseas, and even Australians unable to see their family members over east, an event like this really brings everyone together. "Everyone is welcome and are encouraged to bring the whole family." The South West Multicultural Festival marks one of the few events in Bunbury that has not yet been cancelled due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to entertainment, the festival will feature traditional cuisine from a range of countries including Malaysia, Morocco, Italy, Thailand, Turkey, Israel, India, Philippines, Singapore and Korea. Traditional Bangladesh, Indian, South American and Filipino dance and song will also be performed at the Tronox Community stage. The festival will follow COVID-19 guidelines which will require festivalgoers to check in via the SafeWA app. COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory. Interested in being part of the Flag Parade? The Bunbury Multicultural Group are still looking for flag bearers to represent Brazil, Italy, Malaysia, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Sierra Leone, Sweden, Switzerland and Venezuela. Visit https://www.facebook.com/swmulticulturalfest/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/2df5282e-79c7-403c-9ac6-c45ad2afff6d.JPG/r0_310_5472_3402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg