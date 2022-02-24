news, local-news,

STUDENTS from Grace Christian School have chosen to face their fears with courage this week, through the creation of 3D pavement art. As organised by art teacher, Rob McCafferty, year nine art students were encouraged to draw their fears onto the corridors of the school using chalks and soft pastels. Mr McCafferty, who said he "loved the ambition" of the project, said it required the 'reverse engineering' of perspective to create the 3D effect. "It's only week three of the school year and we gridded up 175 square metres of pavement to model courage and risk taking," Mr McCafferty said. "I have always believed that the arts, more than any other subject in the school curriculum, has the power to address and speak into our human condition. "Fear is everywhere these days - with lockdowns and scarcity of some essential items in grocery stores; fears of inflation and talks of conflicts - our human experience is stressed by all sorts of fears. "That is why, as educators and teachers, we need to offer some leadership and guidance to young people - they are our future." Common figures of fear at the school as created by the students included frogs and spiders. Year nine art student Amity Barnard said her fears had resulted in "many sleepless nights" as she worried about things that had happened or may happen in her life. "How much time does fear take from your day?," Ms Barnard questioned. "It can be healthy to feel fear and to be aware of it; but worrying about the future, about COVID, about family, about failure, about work or school; what benefit does it have in your life? "Your fear is only as big as you make it, so I try to grow from my mistakes and not fear them." Grace Christian School chaplain Akita Princi encouraged parents to talk to their children about all issues, including fears. "By simply naming your children's fears, or in this case drawing them, we make them less scary. "So bringing them out into the open creates the opportunity to check and see if there is any truth or evidence to prove the level of fear, and put it into proportion. "We could all do with being a little less scared."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/3a6d26a0-a646-4a44-ab65-2e04e307040b_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg