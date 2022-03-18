news, local-news,

THE Shire of Capel is encouraging the unknown artist of an artwork remembering the loss of a local, Bunbury girl to come forward as works on the Dalyellup Skatepark will see it's removal. The artwork, which was spray-painted over a community mural near the Dalyellup Surf Club, remembers Heidi, who passed away in 2017. As works have commenced on the new Dalyellup Skatepark, which will see the removal of the original 'Beach Art Mural Project', the shire is encouraging the original artist to come forward in order to find an alternative place for the artwork. In a media release from the Shire of Capel on March 14, chief officer Gordon MacMile said the shire had been working closely with key families and local schools, acknowledging the emotion surrounding 'Heidi's Tribute'. "The shire acknowledges the sensitivity around the removal of what is known as 'Heidi's Tribute', dedicated to the passing of a local girl from our community, which was spray-painted over the community mural project," Mr MacMile said. "Shire Officers have held discussions with Heidi's family, and have presented them with a large, framed photo canvas of the tribute, which they expressed their gratitude in receiving." "As work starts on the Dalyellup Skatepark, there will be a large focus on community artworks and we will be working with local artists to complete murals - so we encourage the original artist to come forward. "Community murals are at the heart of many townsites within the shire." In early 2021 the Dalyellup Collective led a project in partnership with Regional Arts WA, Dalyellup Beach Surf Lifesaving Club, Lotterywest and the Shire of Capel to bring life to the 'tired old' looking toilet block, after the new surf club building was complete. Local Gelorup artist Andrew Frazer is a frequent surfer at Dalyellup beach and was thrilled when he was asked to work on the project. The Shire approved the mural to be painted on all sides of the building which added to the overall amenity of the area.

