Sutton Farm in Halls Head, The Rose Hotel in Bunbury and the Busselton Jetty has all received funding through the State Heritage Grants. The WA government announced on April 8 a list of recipients who will share in more than $1.33 million to undertake vital conservation works of heritage places. Through the State Heritage Grants stream, part of the Heritage Grants Program, 32 heritage owners have received funding to undertake conservation and heritage planning works. Sutton Farm in Halls Head has received major conservation project funding, which will enable repairs to plaster, masonry and drainage works on the limestone buildings as part of larger plans to support the future development of the site. The farm was bought by a Perth company in 2021 with the intention of keeping the property's heritage alive. Dawesville MLA Lisa Munday said the homestead was a significant piece of Mandurah's history. "It was built in 1881 and initially used for social gatherings, and I know that this grant will help develop the property while also maintaining its heritage value," she said. Bunbury's The Rose Hotel will receive $100,000 for masonry works and remediation works to the external verandah. The Hotel celebrated its 150th birthday in 2015 and underwent a massive restoration in 2016. The former CBH Grain Silos in Bunbury will receive just over $11,000 to address the corroded external concrete. Busselton's iconic jetty received just under $9,000 to update the site's conservation management plan. The Sandilands Dwelling on Ford Road in Busselton also received a grant to complete a feasibility study and building condition assessment to find out the scope of conservation work required. The Heritage Council of WA website shows that the dwelling was constructed in the 1840s by Charles Bussell, a younger brother of John Bussell. His original intention was for the building to be a wayside inn, however this was never realised. Heritage minister David Templeman said all heritage places provided valuable connections to our history. "Through the Heritage Grants Program, we are providing practical support for heritage owners so they can undertake vital conservation works for heritage sites and deliver community projects that help more Western Australians engage with the stories of our past," he said. "I am proud to oversee this program, which has provided more than $23 million in funding to 822 heritage projects over the past 25 years, to conserve and promote our heritage."

OUR HISTORY WA government announces heritage funding for places in Mandurah, Bunbury and Busselton