Police call for information into fatal crash in Hester Brook

Part of the South Western Highway near Bridgetown was closed on Saturday April 23 after a serious crash occurred. WA Police said the incident occurred about 9.55am where a Ford Maverick and Holden Commodore were both travelling south on the highway near Forest Park Avenue. The two cars were involved in a collision and the 18-year-old driver in the Ford Maverick died from his injuries at the scene. The 18-year-old female passenger of the Ford Maverick was flown to Royal Perth Hospital by the RAC Rescue helicopter for treatment of her serious injuries. Major Crash Investigation Section officers are seeking information regarding a the crash in Hester Brook. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: - https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fataltrafficcrashhesterbrook Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Ford Maverick or Holden Commodore being driven prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

